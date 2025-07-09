Yankees’ Brian Cashman ‘looking for upgrades’ at critical infield spot

The New York Yankees sent shockwaves through the baseball world on Wednesday, officially designating DJ LeMahieu for assignment.

It’s not every day a team willingly swallows more than $20 million just to make someone go away, but that’s exactly what the Yankees did.

LeMahieu, once a staple of the infield and a quiet leader in the clubhouse, now finds himself out of the picture completely.

The decision caps off a steep and painful decline for the veteran infielder, who never looked the same after battling injuries.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LeMahieu’s Struggles Made the Decision Inevitable

LeMahieu was hitting just .266 with a .674 OPS this season, hardly justifying a regular role on a contending roster.

The power had disappeared, the bat speed slowed, and even his usual consistency in the field began to erode this year.

It felt like watching a once-reliable compass spin aimlessly—no longer able to guide the Yankees through tense moments.

He didn’t just lose his edge; he lost the very identity that once made him a valuable piece of the Yankees’ core.

Oswald Peraza Steps In—for Now

With LeMahieu gone, Oswald Peraza becomes the new man at third base, at least temporarily.

Peraza is a gifted defender, smooth with his glove and footwork, but his bat has yet to catch up to big-league standards.

The Yankees can live with that—for a few games. But they won’t settle for mediocrity if they’re chasing a title in October.

Peraza has flashed potential, but he’s not viewed as a long-term starter unless his offense takes a major step forward.

In reality, the front office sees him more as a stopgap than a solution—he’s holding the fort, not building it.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman Sends a Clear Message Before the Deadline

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn’t dance around the issue: upgrades at third base are now a top priority.

Brian Cashman has his sights set on acquiring a third baseman this trade deadline ?#Yankees pic.twitter.com/NMIL42VLGb — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 9, 2025

He admitted the team will “definitely” be aggressive on the trade market, with third base and pitching both on the list.

Cashman said the Yankees "will try to be active" before the trade deadline and mentioned the need for some pitching help and some third base help. Stay tuned. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) July 9, 2025

Cashman knows a championship window doesn’t wait for anyone—not even someone who once won a batting title.

With LeMahieu’s exit, the Yankees now have flexibility and urgency, a dangerous combination for teams willing to deal.

The question isn’t whether they’ll make a move, but how big of a splash they’re willing to make before the deadline.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. At Second Adds Fire to the Infield

While Peraza covers third, newly acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. has brought energy and flair to the second base position.

There, Chisholm’s athleticism and swagger clearly stand out.

The Yankees haven’t had this kind of flash in the middle infield since Robinson Canó left for Seattle a decade ago.

Chisholm’s arrival at his ideal position only emphasizes how the infield is changing—more speed, more fire, more willingness to take risks.

He’s not just filling a role; he’s setting a tone. And for the Yankees, that tone is long overdue.

The LeMahieu Era Ends With a Whimper, Not a Bang

Just a few years ago, DJ LeMahieu was a fan favorite, a batting champ, and the glue of the Yankees’ infield.

But like a car that once ran smoothly now stalling on every turn, his game simply broke down piece by piece, especially when he refused to play third base this week.

Injuries robbed him of his consistency, and age sapped his quick hands—the tools that once made him elite.

He didn’t leave the way most stars do—with one last moment of brilliance—but instead faded quietly from the lineup.

It’s a harsh reality in baseball: sentiment doesn’t win games, and the Yankees have no time for nostalgia.

What Comes Next for the Yankees?

With LeMahieu gone and the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees are officially in search mode.

They’ve been linked to controllable third basemen around the league, including veterans with pop and upside.

The front office will likely prioritize power and defense, things the lineup has sorely lacked lately.

Expect Cashman to check in on teams like the Angels, Pirates, and Rockies for potential fits.

If there’s a player who can upgrade the hot corner and inject life into the offense, the Yankees will be calling.

Time Waits for No One in the Bronx

This move wasn’t just about LeMahieu. It was about urgency, ambition, and a refusal to let comfort breed complacency.

The Yankees know their title hopes ride on making bold, sometimes uncomfortable decisions—this was one of them.

There’s no doubt the clubhouse felt it. When a veteran gets DFA’d midseason, the message to the roster is clear: perform.

LeMahieu gave the Yankees some of his best years, but the team believes its future won’t wait around any longer.

Like pruning a withered branch to save the tree, this move was painful—but necessary.

