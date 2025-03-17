Yankees’ Brian Cashman speaks openly about new outfielder: ‘He’s not a finished product’

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman joined MLB Radio on Sunday to discuss several key topics ahead of the regular season. One of the most intriguing conversations centered around Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ 22-year-old switch-hitting prospect who is slated to take over left field full-time.

Dominguez Turning the Corner

Dominguez had a slow start to spring training, struggling to find his power at the plate while also dealing with defensive adjustments. Early in camp, he made a few errors in the outfield and wasn’t playing up to his usual standard. However, the numbers are starting to tell a different story.

Through 14 games, Dominguez is hitting .256/.289/.512 with three homers, eight RBIs, and a 97 wRC+. He’s been on fire over his last six games, showing the offensive spark the Yankees were expecting. When he gets comfortable, he can be a force, and that’s exactly what’s happening as spring progresses.

Learning a New Position on the Fly

Cashman made it clear that while Dominguez’s bat is starting to come around, he’s still adjusting to his new role in left field. For most of his minor league career, Dominguez played center field, but the Yankees have tasked him with learning a new position in a ballpark where left field can be tricky to navigate.

There’s no athletic limitations holding him back. It’s just the mental elements that he’s still trying to grasp.

The biggest challenges have been learning angles and improving his timing on balls hit into the gap. Cashman noted that these things take time, and as Dominguez gets more repetitions, he’ll become more comfortable and reliable.

The Long-Term Outlook

The Yankees aren’t expecting Dominguez to be a finished product overnight. Cashman emphasized that with more time and experience, his game will round into form. The upside is undeniable—he has the tools to be an elite hitter, and once he gets hot, it’s hard to slow him down.

“I think the bat is coming along really well, despite obviously the, again, he’s not a finished product and then the defensive side as well as he continues to get used to a new position,” Cashman said. “I think the longer runway you get with him, the better version of that you’ll see.”

For now, the Yankees are giving Dominguez the time and space he needs to settle in. His bat is starting to show signs of life, and once his defense catches up, he could be one of the most exciting young players in baseball this season.

