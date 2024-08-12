Yankees’ Brian Cashman shuts down promotion hopes for top prospect

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With the final two months of the regular season underway, the Yankees have a few big decisions to make. The starting rotation is nearing the inclusion of several reinforcements, including Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet. However, promoting top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez to support in left field could be a decision that provides positive results.

Yankees’ Decisions as the Season Progresses

At the moment, the Yankees seem content rolling with Alex Verdugo, who’s having a career-worst season across the board. Over 114 games, Verdugo is hitting .239/.298/.372, including 10 homers, 50 RBIs, and a 90 wRC+. He’s considered 10% worse than the average hitter this year, and the Yankees don’t feel as though they need to shake up; despite the fact that Dominguez offers a switch-hitting bat, they might be able to fill the lead-off spot with a lot more power and potential.

Jasson Dominguez’s Path to the Majors

Dominguez has played only 35 games this season, coming off Tommy John surgery. Over 21 games in Triple-A, Dominguez is hitting just .253/.303/.386, including two homers and 11 RBIs. He’s having a difficult time starting things back up following a recent oblique injury that set him back a few weeks. At the moment, general manager Brian Cashman loves having Jasson waiting in the wings but doesn’t see a lane for him just yet.

“He’s healthy. Ultimately the injuries this year prevented him from getting much of a bulk of performance. He’s definitely sitting there waiting in the wings if need be, playing mostly in centerfield — I think we’re going to get him over in left. He’s done multiple positions in his career. He’s just waiting in the wings. Hungry and waiting to see if he gets his chance. It’s nice to know he’s available to us if need be. There’s currently no lane for us to bring him. It’s nice to know he’s there. He’s just knocking rust off and waiting for his opportunity if it comes,” via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Dominguez’s Potential Impact

Of course, it’s nice to know that Dominguez is available at a moment’s notice. Once he’s promoted, Dominguez may never sniff a minor-league team ever again unless it’s via a rehab assignment. His ability to hit from both sides of the plate will end up becoming an asset for the Yankees down the road, especially if they retain Juan Soto. Dominguez has the upside to be a primary lead-off man, and testing his qualities there this season might give them more information heading into the off-season.

A Potent Future Lineup

When all is said and done, the Bombers may see a lineup that starts with Jasson and has Soto and Judge following close behind. That would certainly give them enough power to have one of the most exciting offenses in baseball, which doesn’t even consider some of their young pieces developing and potential acquisitions in the future.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bright Prospects Ahead

The future of the Yankees is certainly bright, and that doesn’t even include Spencer Jones as a potential solution in the outfield at some point. The growth of Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe will remain key components, let alone Ben Rice and his abilities at first base. There’s a lot to be excited about, and the Yankees have a number of options to consider as they plan for the future. impact prospects ready to receive permanent promotion.