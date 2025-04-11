Yankees lose another starter to left knee injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Just when things couldn’t get worse for Yankees‘ Marcus Stroman, they did.

After one of the ugliest outings of his career Friday night against the San Francisco Giants, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stroman underwent testing on his left knee at the hospital. The results weren’t immediately disclosed, but the situation adds another layer of concern to a pitcher already on the brink of being unplayable.

Friday’s Disaster and a Worrying Trend

Stroman’s outing lasted just 0.2 innings — four hits, five earned runs, three walks, and a single strikeout over 46 pitches. Only 23 of them found the strike zone. His ERA spiked to 11.57, capping off what has been a disastrous start to his season.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even before the knee issue surfaced, Stroman was showing serious red flags. His velocity is at a career low, dipping below 90 mph for the first time. His strikeout rate has cratered, and he’s not fooling hitters. Every pitch feels like a countdown to damage.

If the injury is legitimate, it might explain the dip in performance. But if it’s a product of the struggle, the Yankees could be facing a decision either way — shut him down or move on entirely.

Clarke Schmidt’s Return Looms Large

Fortunately for the Yankees, help is on the horizon.

Clarke Schmidt is expected to return within the next few days after tossing four scoreless innings in his second rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. The 29-year-old was one of the team’s most consistent arms last season, boasting a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings, including 9.81 strikeouts per nine and a 40.5% ground ball rate.

His return couldn’t come at a better time. Whether Stroman lands on the injured list or not, the Yankees desperately need a reliable option in the rotation — someone who can offer stability and get through five or six innings without a full-scale meltdown.

If Schmidt is healthy and ready to go, there’s little question he’ll be stepping into Stroman’s spot. And based on how the last few weeks have gone, that’s probably best for everyone involved.