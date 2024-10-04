Yankees’ Brian Cashman must be applauded for one genius trade acquisition

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Back in late July, the New York Yankees‘ offense needed an injection of talent and a spark. Everybody besides Aaron Judge and Juan Soto was inexperienced, too old, or just inconsistent. Third base, with the struggling DJ LeMahieu starting games there, was a big problem.

Everybody knew that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would make a move to reinforce the infield, but few people had Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. in their bingo card, especially when he played more outfield this year.

Trading for Jazz Chisholm Jr. was one of Cashman’s best moves

To make it happen, Cashman had to send Triple-A catcher Agustin Ramírez and infielders Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez. In return, they got the spark and flair their lineup needed to complement their two stars, and a sneaky good producer with power and game-changing speed.

That turned out to be one of Cashman’s best moves in 2024, and he should get credit for it. Fans and media often criticize him for many things, but he hit the jackpot with Chisholm.

Chisholm has left his mark with the Yankees

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the Yankees, Chisholm has produced a .273 batting average, a .825 OPS, 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 46 games, giving the lineup one more weapon to complement their two All-World sluggers.

Chisholm’s impact has been felt both on and off the field. He has spoken many times about how thrilled he is to play for the Yankees, how he loves the fans and the atmosphere they create at Yankee Stadium. He seems genuinely happy to play for the Bronx Bombers.

Even though he did slump a bit in September (.644 OPS), he still found a way to make a difference with 12 thefts in the month.

Chisholm was willing to move to a new position, third base, and joined a franchise with a demanding fan base and crazy-high expectations. He has handled it all as well as one can hope, and is eager to help the Yankees achieve the ultimate goal: win the World Series for the first time since 2009.