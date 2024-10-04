Yankees’ key bullpen arm ‘on track’ for ALDS return

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees head into the ALDS largely healthy, though they will be without two key players, Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes, who have been sidelined in recent weeks. Rizzo, while showing signs of heating up offensively, has had an underwhelming season overall, but he remained a dependable defensive presence until his injury.

Nestor Cortes, meanwhile, is still on the injured list, and his return anytime soon seems unlikely. However, the Yankees are expecting the return of a crucial bullpen arm just in time for the postseason.

Jake Cousins Set to Return to the Bullpen

Reliever Jake Cousins is expected to be activated on Saturday after being placed on the 15-day injured list due to right pectoral tightness. Cousins completed a simulated game on Thursday and should be ready to contribute this weekend, via Aaron Boone. With the Yankees still deciding between carrying 11 or 12 pitchers into the ALDS, Cousins is likely to secure a spot, given his outstanding performance this year.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cousins’ Impressive Season with the Yankees

The 30-year-old right-hander is coming off a stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he had limited action, throwing just over 20 innings in his rookie season in 2021. Last year, he logged 9.1 innings with a 4.82 ERA for the Brewers. However, his performance for the Yankees this season has been stellar. Over 38 innings, Cousins has posted a 2.37 ERA, 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings, an 81.6% left-on-base rate, and a 42.1% ground ball rate.

The one area Cousins needs to improve is his control, as he has allowed 4.74 walks per nine innings. Despite this, his strikeout ability and overall effectiveness make him a crucial part of the Yankees’ bullpen.

Cousins’ Dominant Slider: A Key Weapon

Cousins has one of the best sliders on the Yankees’ pitching staff, and it’s a big reason for his success. He throws the slider 65.7% of the time, averaging 82.1 mph. Opposing hitters have struggled to handle it, batting just .141 against the pitch. The slider has a 47.2% whiff rate and a 28.7% put-away rate, making it a reliable strikeout pitch. It also boasts 6.6 inches more horizontal break and 1.3 inches more vertical drop than the average slider in the league.

Cousins complements his slider with a sinker, which he throws 33.4% of the time, limiting opponents to a .162 batting average. His ability to mix these two pitches effectively has made him one of the top bullpen arms for the Yankees.

Crucial Addition for the ALDS

Cousins’ return to the bullpen is a significant boost for the Yankees as they gear up for the ALDS. With his elite strikeout numbers and the ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, Cousins will be a critical weapon for manager Aaron Boone. His dominant slider and sinker combination make him a trusted option for late-inning relief, especially with the Yankees dealing with injuries in their rotation.

While the Yankees face some challenges heading into the ALDS, getting Cousins back in the bullpen strengthens their chances of advancing deep into the postseason.