Yankees’ Brian Cashman is ‘safe’ from being fired but Aaron Boone could be on the chopping block

The New York Yankees‘ performance in the 2023 season leaves fans eager to know what major front-office decisions will unfold this upcoming off-season. In this article, we’ll delve into the future of general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, the current state of the team, and the challenges ahead.

Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone’s Future With the Yankees

Those who hoped that the Yankees would cut ties with Brian Cashman or Aaron Boone may be disappointed.

Cashman’s Secure Position

Despite making questionable moves in the past few seasons, such as trading for Frankie Montas and Josh Donaldson, Cashman seems to have owner Hal Steinbrenner’s respect and trust. Bob Klapisch of NJ.com reports that Cashman’s dismissal is not remotely on the table, thanks in part to his long-term extension until 2026.

“The idea (of firing Cashman) isn’t even on the table. It’s not up for discussion.”

Boone’s Uncertain Future

On the other hand, Aaron Boone, who is on an expiring contract, might face a different fate. Klapisch suggests that the Yankees may be more willing to let Boone go.

“Despite the mounting pressure, a source familiar with Hal Steinbrenner’s thinking says the owner has already decided one of the two will be back in 2024.”

“Boone’s fate is less certain, in part because he has only one year remaining on his contract. That, and the Yankees’ lackluster play throughout the 2023 season, have left Steinbrenner “deeply frustrated,” according to that same person with knowledge of Steinbrenner’s thinking.“

Assessing the Current Roster

Despite a relatively healthy team, including Aaron Judge’s return, the Yankees continue to lose games, even against teams like the Chicago White Sox. The current roster lacks the strength to make a legitimate push for a World Series title.

Performance Challenges

The Yankees sit 11.5 games back from the Baltimore Orioles, 4.5 games out of the Wild Card, with poor offense and unfavorable odds at the trade deadline.

Steinbrenner’s Tough Questions

Steinbrenner has hinted at asking some tough questions if the team fails to reach the playoffs.

“If we don’t maybe the playoffs and we’re healthy the second half of the year and we start getting guys back and we get the team that we intended to be on the field, then I’m going to be asking some tough questions.”

The Youth Movement and Future Prospects

The Yankees are considering calling up outfield prospect Everson Pereira in the coming weeks, a sign of turning to youth to see what lies ahead for the future.

Problems with Current Investments

With a payroll exceeding $280 million and investments in injury-prone talents, inconsistencies, and even some unwise decisions that destroyed prospects like Oswald Peraza, the front office’s decisions seem to defy logic.

The team’s investments in players with checkered histories, such as Carlos Rodon and Domingo German, can be likened to playing Russian roulette, with a bad outcome nearly every time.

A Complex Off-Season Ahead

The New York Yankees face a complex off-season, with uncertainties around Boone’s future, challenges with the current roster, and a need to reassess investments. Fans may feel frustrated with some of the front office’s decisions, but the upcoming off-season will be critical in shaping the team’s future direction. Cashman’s continued trust from the owner and a potential focus on youth and prospects may bring fresh dynamics to the team as they aim to rebuild for success.