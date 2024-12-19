Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at horrible second base plan

The Yankees’ decision to trade Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes for elite closer Devin Williams has undoubtedly bolstered their bullpen. With Williams stepping into the closer role and Luke Weaver thriving in high-leverage situations, the Yankees have solidified the back end of their pitching staff. However, trading away Durbin has left a glaring hole at second base, and general manager Brian Cashman has yet to provide a clear solution.

Cashman’s Backup Plan Raises Concerns

In a recent statement, Cashman floated the idea of relying on internal options such as Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to fill the vacancy at second base if the Yankees fail to make a move via trade or free agency. This contingency plan, however, is fraught with issues and has drawn skepticism from fans and analysts alike.

Peraza, 24, has seen minimal MLB action, playing just 74 games over the past three seasons. In 2024, he appeared in only four major league games, spending most of his time in Triple-A, where his performance was underwhelming. Peraza hit .246 with a .341 on-base percentage and a 94 wRC+, indicating he was 6% below the average Triple-A hitter. While his defensive skills are well-regarded, his lack of offensive production makes him a questionable option as a starting second baseman for a team with championship aspirations.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera’s Limitations as a Starter

Oswaldo Cabrera, a versatile utility player, is another candidate Cashman mentioned. Cabrera, 25, has proven valuable in a supplementary role but has struggled to deliver consistent offensive production as a starter. Over 109 games in 2024, he hit .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs, resulting in an 88 wRC+, which placed him 12% below the league average hitter.

Defensively, Cabrera has logged 126.1 innings at second base in his career, recording -4 defensive runs saved. While his versatility makes him a useful depth piece, his metrics suggest he is ill-suited to handle the demands of an everyday role at second base.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Market Likely the Solution

Given the thin free-agent market for second basemen, a trade appears to be the Yankees’ most viable path to addressing this critical position. Alternatively, the team could acquire a third baseman and move Jazz Chisholm back to his natural position at second. Chisholm’s positional flexibility provides the Yankees with options, but the clock is ticking for Cashman to find a solution.

Patience will be key as Cashman navigates the trade market, but relying on internal candidates like Peraza or Cabrera would likely hinder the Yankees’ ability to compete at the highest level. Strengthening second base is essential if the Yankees hope to return to World Series contention in 2025.