Yankees’ Brian Cashman doubles down on risky internal third base solutions

The Yankees could certainly use another big bat with defensive versatility, but for now, general manager Brian Cashman remains committed to the internal options they have at third base. While external upgrades would be ideal, the trade market hasn’t presented a viable solution, leaving the Yankees to roll the dice with DJ LeMahieu and a few other in-house candidates.

When asked about the situation, Cashman made it clear that competition will dictate how the position shakes out.

“Third vs. second, we have a number of different people that are competing for spots that are trying to find their way.”

The Gamble on DJ LeMahieu

At 36 years old, LeMahieu is far removed from his prime, and his past two seasons have been a struggle. The Yankees are hopeful that getting fully healthy will help him return to form, but it’s a risky bet given his recent production.

Last season, LeMahieu played 136 games and hit just .243/.327/.390 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and a 96 wRC+. His on-base skills were still decent, but the power was inconsistent, and injuries have zapped the ability to drive the ball the way he once did.

Despite those struggles, Cashman is holding out hope that LeMahieu can rediscover something in 2025.

“Hopefully all that can get thrown out the door and we see a different version of a DJ this spring.”

A Waiting Game for a Better Option

Even though Cashman is talking up the internal candidates, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the Yankees would benefit from an upgrade. If a third baseman with legitimate offensive and defensive value becomes available, the Yankees may pivot. But for now, they’re content to see what LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and potentially Oswald Peraza can offer before making any rash moves.

Spring training will be an audition, and while LeMahieu has the experience, the Yankees will need more than just hope if they want stability at third base for the long haul.



