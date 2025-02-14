Yankees’ Brian Cashman comes to Marcus Stroman’s defense: ‘Vintage Stro’

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman arrived at Yankees camp on Friday morning after missing the first two days of spring training, a situation that sparked some early speculation about his standing with the team.

Given the trade rumors that have followed him all offseason, his absence only fueled questions about whether he would be part of the Yankees’ plans moving forward. But when he finally spoke with reporters, Stroman made it clear where he stands: he is a starter, and that’s the only role he’s willing to play.

“I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen,” Stroman said bluntly when asked about potentially shifting roles in a deep Yankees rotation.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Cashman Brushes Off Trade Speculation

With Stroman’s name consistently floated in trade rumors, general manager Brian Cashman was quick to deflect any talk about moving the veteran right-hander. Instead, he emphasized Stroman’s value to the rotation and stood by the pitcher’s stance that he deserves a starting spot.

“That’s vintage Stro. He’s a competitor. And I agree with him, he is a starter. Let’s just see how everything plays out,” Cashman said, making it clear that Stroman’s role is still firmly in the rotation despite some outside speculation.

No Concerns About Stroman’s Late Arrival

While some might have raised an eyebrow at Stroman’s absence during the first couple of days of camp, Cashman was quick to shut down any concerns about the timing of his arrival.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“No big deal, he’s a pro. I know he’s in a good state of mind and good shape. Glad he got here today. Certainly always want people there from the jump, but getting to know Stro, he knows what it takes to get ready.”

Cashman’s response suggests that while Stroman’s delayed start may have looked questionable on the surface, the Yankees aren’t worried about it affecting his preparation for the season.

The Road Ahead for Stroman

Despite the public support from Cashman, the elephant in the room remains: Stroman is the Yankees’ least effective starting pitcher on paper, and his contract situation complicates things further. If he reaches 140 innings in 2025, a player option for 2026 kicks in, which is something the Yankees would likely prefer to avoid. Given that, the trade rumors probably aren’t going away anytime soon.

For now, Stroman is saying all the right things about being locked in and ready to get back to his usual form. Whether that’s with the Yankees or another team remains to be seen, but as of Friday, he has the full backing of his general manager.