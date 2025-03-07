Yankees’ Brian Cashman challenges star rookie to ‘earn’ starting job

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn’t ready to hand Jasson Dominguez a starting role just yet. While the 22-year-old is widely expected to open the season in left field, Cashman is making it clear that nothing is guaranteed. Instead, he wants Dominguez to prove he belongs.

“There’s a lane for him to take; I’d love for him to get that opportunity. He’s got the opportunity to take it, but he’s going to have to earn it at the same time,” Cashman told reporters.

Slow Start in Spring Training

Dominguez has flashed his potential in the past, but this spring has been a bit of a struggle. Through eight games, he’s hitting just .174/.208/.304 with one homer, three RBIs, a 25% strikeout rate, and a 4.2% walk rate. His 30 wRC+ suggests he’s been 70% below the league-average hitter in Grapefruit League play.

These numbers aren’t ideal, but they aren’t necessarily alarming either. Dominguez has a history of taking time to settle in before catching fire. Last year in Triple-A, he hit .309/.368/.480, proving that when he finds his rhythm, he can be a dynamic offensive player.

Defensive Adjustments Are Key

While Dominguez is expected to be a long-term asset in the Yankees’ outfield, his defense has been inconsistent this spring. He’s had a few misplays, whether it’s misjudging fly balls or taking poor routes. The Yankees are giving him plenty of reps in left field, and there’s been improvement, but they’re not ready to lock him into a starting job just yet.

The organization knows he has the tools to be an impact player. His speed, athleticism, and bat speed make him an exciting prospect, but the Yankees want to see consistent execution. With Cody Bellinger locked into center field and Aaron Judge in right, Dominguez still has a golden opportunity to secure the left field job.

A Challenge, Not a Roadblock

The Yankees aren’t doubting Dominguez’s talent, but they also aren’t going to just assume he’s ready. They want him to earn it, to prove that he can handle the daily grind of the major leagues. Given his track record of making adjustments and thriving after slow starts, it’s likely only a matter of time before he gets into a groove.

For now, the Yankees are taking the right approach—challenging a young player to rise to the occasion rather than simply handing him a spot. If Dominguez responds the way many believe he will, the Yankees might just have a breakout star on their hands in 2025.