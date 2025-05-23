Yankees’ Brian Cashman answers pressing third base question

For a fanbase that bleeds pinstripes, hope is turning into something tangible. The New York Yankees are sizzling hot, sitting at 30-19 and climbing. They’re just two games behind the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball.

That familiar magic is back, and you can feel it in the Bronx—the electric kind of energy that whispers, This could be the year.

Yet, in the middle of this promising surge, one flaw glares like a scratch on a new Ferrari: third base. It’s the kind of weak link that can quietly erode a title run when the stakes are highest.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The offense is elite—except at the hot corner

This version of the Yankees boasts the best offense in Major League Baseball. The lineup is stacked, the runs come in bunches, and their pitchers are doing more than just holding their own.

The rotation has been lights-out, and the bullpen has been slamming doors shut like it’s 1998 in recent games.

But then there’s third base. It’s the lone dark cloud in a sky full of sunshine. The numbers don’t lie: the position is dragging a 76 wRC+—a stat that tells us they’re 24% below league average in offensive production there.

That ranks 22nd out of 30 teams. In a lineup bursting with talent, this hole stands out like a missed note in a symphony.

Cashman plays coy as the trade deadline looms

General manager Brian Cashman has never been one to tip his hand too early. When asked about addressing the issue via trade, his response was measured, bordering on vague.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s hard to make improvements this part of the season. We’ve got what we’ve got.”

That doesn’t exactly scream urgency, but it doesn’t close the door either. He’s open—if the right opportunity arises. And that’s the tricky part. In today’s MLB, third basemen who can hit and field don’t just grow on trees.

When they do become available, the price tag usually includes top prospects or impactful young arms.

The current options aren’t enough for a World Series push

As things stand, the Yankees are trotting out a rotation of Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and when Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns, DJ LeMahieu at third. None of them are lighting up the stat sheet, and all three have failed to provide consistent production.

In the high-pressure environment of October baseball, settling for mediocrity at any position can be fatal.

Even a league-average hitter at third base would make a world of difference. A player who can field his position and contribute with the bat—nothing flashy, just steady—would balance the lineup and remove a sore spot pitchers can exploit in tight postseason games.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Modest improvement might be the smartest move

The Yankees don’t necessarily need to swing for the fences here. Think of it like reinforcing a suspension bridge; you don’t need to rebuild the entire structure—just add the beam that stops it from swaying.

A modest upgrade, someone dependable with a .250 average, some pop, good on-base skills, and solid defense, could be enough.

Cashman seems to understand this. “If we can improve on things, we’ll try to do that,” he said. But with sellers poised to demand high-end prospects, he’ll have to navigate a market that’s both competitive and cautious.

Teams know what the Yankees need, and they’ll likely make New York pay for it.

The Yankees have everything else clicking. With the postseason in sight and the window wide open, they can’t afford to ignore this one loose hinge. Fix it now—or risk it squeaking at the worst possible moment.

Popular reading

Yankees’ major pitching addition is rising from the ashes — and it’s changing the bullpen