Yankees’ breakout closer is facing a daunting task in the World Series

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are gearing up for their most difficult challenge of the postseason as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. While the Dodgers’ starting pitching has been shaky, their offense is one of the most lethal in baseball, featuring a potent lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts at the top.

The Yankees will need to deliver their best pitching performances of the postseason to contain the Dodgers’ explosive bats, and much of that responsibility will fall on the shoulders of breakout closer Luke Weaver.

Luke Weaver’s Key Role in Shutting Down Dodgers’ Offense

Weaver has become a critical part of the Yankees’ bullpen, relying on a mix of a four-seam fastball, change-up, and cutter. His fastball, which he throws 48.5% of the time, has been particularly effective this season. Averaging 95.7 mph, it has held opposing batters to a .177 batting average and a .331 slugging rate. Weaver’s fastball has been a dominant weapon, and it will continue to play a key role as he faces off against one of the best offenses in baseball.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Interestingly, the Dodgers have seen more fastballs than any other team this season, posting a .246 batting average, a .335 on-base percentage, and a .431 slugging rate against the pitch. While these numbers rank in the middle of the pack, the Yankees have been notably stronger, ranking 6th in baseball against fastballs, which should give Weaver confidence as he leans on his go-to pitch.

Weaver’s Change-Up Could Be Crucial

In addition to his fastball, Weaver’s change-up will be another key element in his arsenal. The Dodgers rank 5th against the change-up, hitting for a .257 batting average with a .448 slugging rate. While they haven’t drawn many walks against this pitch, they have hit for power when they make contact. Weaver will need to execute his change-up with precision to avoid giving up big hits to a lineup capable of turning mistakes into runs.

Aaron Boone’s Trust in His Closer

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shown trust in his high-leverage bullpen arms throughout the postseason, and he won’t make any significant changes to his strategy now. With a week of rest after the ALCS, Weaver will be fresh and ready to face a Dodgers lineup that can put up runs quickly. The Yankees will need Weaver to be at his best to shut down some of the game’s most dangerous hitters and keep the Dodgers’ offense in check.

Weaver’s Performance Key to Yankees’ Success

The Yankees will need every advantage they can find to counter the Dodgers’ offensive firepower, and Luke Weaver’s ability to control the game late will be critical. His fastball and change-up are both strong weapons, but facing a team like the Dodgers will test his skills at the highest level. If Weaver can deliver under pressure, the Yankees stand a strong chance of winning the World Series.