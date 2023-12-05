Yankees’ Boone provides great Anthony Rizzo injury update

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have high hopes for the 2024 season, especially if they manage to land superstar lefty Juan Soto. Last year, the team had one of the most heavily right-handed batting orders in the game, with only a few diversified hitters helping to offer balance.

Losing starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo was a tough pill to swallow since the 34-year-old was suffering from undiagnosed concussion symptoms. Rizzo managed just 99 games before being shut down for the rest of the season, but the Yankees expect him to turn things around next year. Hitting .244 with a .328 OBP, including 12 homers and 41 RBIs, we saw a much less effective player compared to 2022. Rizzo hit .224/.338/.480 in his first full season with the Yankees, offering a career-high 32 homers and 134 wRC+.

The Yankees Might Get The Old Anthony Rizzo Back

Prior to being kneed in the head against the San Diego Padres, Rizzo was hitting .305 with a .378 OBP, including 11 homers and 31 RBIs across just 222 plate appearances. He hosted a 149 wRC+, indicating he was 49% better than the average player before the injury took hold.

Fortunately, manager Aaron Boone stated that Rizzo is doing great and should be ready to go for the start of the 2024 season. If the Yankees can add another high-profile lefty bat to the mix, they should have an elite top half of the order.

Rizzo is entering the final year of a two-year, $40 million deal that includes a club option in 2025. He will need to bounce back to convince the Yankees to pay another $20 million for his services.