Jack Curry of YES Network is reporting that the New York Yankees are making a significant promotion, with shortstop George Lombard Jr. being moved up to Triple-A.

Off to a red-hot start in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots where he’s hit over .300 with an elite OPS, the 20-year-old infielder has displayed all the Yankees needed to see to hand him a promotion.

One step away from the Major Leagues, Lombard Jr. will go to Scranton where he’ll play for the RailRiders to earn a chance at a big-league call-up in 2026.

The Yankees made an aggressive decision to promote him from High-A to Double-A last season, and they’ve done the same in the 2026 season.

READ MORE: Yankees promote veteran infielder as Giancarlo Stanton heads to the IL

George Lombard Jr. Is One Step Away From Joining the Yankees

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Entering play today, George Lombard Jr. had a 163 wRC+ and was hitting .324 in 19 games, displaying an excellent combination of power and contact.

His discpline allows him to work counts and hunt pitches to hit in-zone, and the added muscle to his frame have reflected in the increased juice in the bat.

The hands look quicker and it’s allowed Lombard to attack velocity with the ferocity needed to potentially become an above-average hitter at the Major League level.

Defensively, Lombard is considered one of the top defensive infielders in the Minor Leagues, with excellent reports as a result of his great range and arm strength.

somerset, george lombard jr.

The Yankees have played him a lot at third base during Anthony Volpe’s rehab assignment and he has looked excellent at that position, which opens a door for him to come up in 2026.

Jack Curry noted that his performance in Triple-A could cause the Yankees to promote him as soon as this year, which is different from what was expected going into the season.

Brian Cashman noted that 2027 was a more realistic timeline for the former first-round pick before the season, but an excellent offseason and hot start to his season have clearly accelerated that timeline.