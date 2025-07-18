Yankees’ blockbuster deadline deals could include front-line starter and elite power bat

The New York Yankees are in win-now mode, and general manager Brian Cashman is preparing for a busy, potentially dramatic trade deadline.

With Aaron Judge putting together another MVP-caliber season, the pressure to capitalize on the moment has never been higher.

Cashman knows this core can’t wait — and that means significant upgrades may be on the horizon in both the rotation and the infield.

According to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Yankees are among the teams showing real interest in Mitch Keller.

They’ve also been linked heavily to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, one of the most productive power bats in the league.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mitch Keller could bring needed depth to a thin rotation

Keller isn’t a headline-grabbing ace, but he’s been a solid, durable option for Pittsburgh and could stabilize the Yankees’ rotation.

This season, Keller owns a 3.48 ERA over 119 innings, showing solid control and limiting damage despite not having elite strikeout stuff.

His fastball has graded out as one of the best in baseball, and his sweeper has added another layer to his pitch mix.

What makes Keller appealing is his command — he doesn’t walk many hitters and keeps the ball in the park more often than not.

Think of him as the type of starter who won’t win the Cy Young, but can win you a playoff game when it counts.

Long-term control makes Keller even more attractive

Keller is under team control through 2028, making him more than just a rental for a Yankees team looking to build long-term stability.

He signed a five-year, $77 million extension, offering predictable cost and years of team-friendly control.

That structure fits what the Yankees are aiming for — controllable arms that can complement their high-end top rotation pieces.

Of course, acquiring Keller won’t come cheap, as Pittsburgh will expect a sizable return of prospects or MLB-ready talent.

But the upside of adding a consistent, mid-rotation starter with years of control is exactly what the Yankees need right now.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suarez could give the Yankees much-needed power at third base

While pitching is a top priority, the Yankees have also been scouting offensive help — and Eugenio Suarez fits the mold perfectly.

Suarez is slashing .250/.320/.569 this season with 31 home runs and a thunderous .889 OPS that would slot nicely into the lineup.

At 33, he’s still one of the league’s top power hitters and ranks among the best in baseball with runners in scoring position.

Defensively, Suarez isn’t elite at third base, but his bat makes up for the occasional misplay — especially in high-scoring matchups.

Adding Suarez would give the Yankees another power presence to surround Judge and Bellinger, deepening a lineup that’s lacked consistency at third.

Deadline deals will cost talent, but Cashman has little choice

Neither Suarez nor Keller will come cheap — but the Yankees are fully aware of what it will take to make real upgrades.

That likely means parting with top prospects, including someone like Spencer Jones, a high-upside talent with star potential but risk.

It’s a classic win-now versus wait-later debate, and Cashman appears ready to swing big if the right players are on the table.

With the AL East tightening and Judge’s prime ticking, the Yankees simply don’t have the luxury of patience anymore.