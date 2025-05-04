Yankees may have avoided disaster, shortstop has clean MRI

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees ran X-rays and an MRI on Anthony Volpe’s shoulder after he dove for a ball in the 8th inning of a game. He would stay in the game after hearing a ‘pop’ following the dive in his shoulder, raising concerns of a more serious injury, but instead, the results came back clean. He’s experiencing soreness in the area, according to Aaron Boone, but the Yankees might have avoided a potential catastrophe after losing Jazz Chisholm to a serious oblique injury.

Assuming that the weather permits, Anthony Volpe will sit for today’s game, which is considered day-to-day, with Oswald Peraza starting at shortstop in his place.

Anthony Volpe’s MRI Comes Back Clean, Yankees List Him As Day-To-Day

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe had a miserable 8th inning yesterday, having an injury scare with his shoulder and bobbling a potential double-play ball that allowed the Rays to score. His bat had begun to heat up over the past week, but this injury could have cut his season short if he had done any further damage to the shoulder.

An X-ray was done after the game ended, with Volpe experiencing lingering pain in his shoulder, but those results came back clean. The Yankees were being cautious and didn’t want to miss a severe injury, so they chose to have him undergo an MRI today, which came back with encouraging results.

He’ll be listed as day-to-day for now, with the Yankees hoping that time off will help his shoulder heal back to 100%, preventing any further damage from being done. With Jazz Chisholm’s injury costing him an estimated 4-6 weeks of time, the Yankees couldn’t afford another severe injury to their infield, and they certainly cannot lose another right-handed hitter.

ALSO READ: The Yankees’ silent weapon is dominating, and barely anyone’s noticing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees promoted infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A to join the team and serve as their primary second baseman as Jazz Chisholm heals from his high-grade oblique strain. Their infield depth chart was thin going into the 2025 season, with starting second baseman Gleyber Torres departing and Brian Cashman not signing an infielder to a Major League contract this winter.

Another loss to their infield would be detrimental to their offense, which has ranked near the top of the league in all notable statistics to start the season. If the weather permits, the Yankees will play today with Oswald Peraza at shortstop and Pablo Reyes at second base, as they look to try and win a series against a Rays team that came back in the 8th inning last night to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.