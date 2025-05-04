The Yankees’ silent weapon is dominating, and barely anyone’s noticing

Some heroes don’t need a walk-up song or a curtain call. They just take the mound and silence the chaos.

That’s what the New York Yankees have found again in Ian Hamilton — a pitcher who’s quietly turned their bullpen from shaky to sharp, all while staying in the shadows.

He’s not loud. But his pitches are.

A strong return after spring setbacks

Hamilton’s 2025 campaign didn’t begin with fireworks. In fact, it nearly didn’t begin at all.

He missed spring training due to an infection and didn’t make his season debut until April 8 against Detroit.

Since then, he’s allowed just two earned runs over 10.1 innings — both in his second appearance.

He hasn’t given up a run in his last six outings, a stretch that includes just two hits and 11 strikeouts.

He’s not just finding his rhythm again — he’s locking hitters in a blender.

Elite metrics show he’s better than ever

Hamilton currently holds a 1.74 ERA with a staggering 12.19 strikeouts per nine innings.

His left-on-base rate is 77.8%, and he’s inducing ground balls at a 50% clip.

More impressively, he’s striking out 36.8% of the batters he faces, with a 35% whiff rate.

It’s not just effectiveness — it’s pure dominance.

Even though his walk rate remains a bit high, the damage is nearly nonexistent when he’s keeping hitters off balance like this.

His slider is a nightmare to hitters

The numbers behind Hamilton’s arsenal are just as nasty as the results on the scoreboard.

Opponents are hitting only .182 against his sinker, .067 against his slider, and haven’t touched his four-seam fastball yet.

His slider has a 55.3% whiff rate and a 27.8% put-away rate — generating 10 of his 14 total strikeouts this season.

It’s the pitch that’s making hitters second-guess every swing and freezing them with two strikes.

That kind of weapon turns middle relief into shutdown innings.

Back to his breakout form from 2023

The version of Hamilton the Yankees are seeing now mirrors his 2023 breakout when he posted a 2.64 ERA across 58 innings.

In 2024, injuries slowed him down and limited him to just 37.2 innings.

But now, fully healthy and back in rhythm, he’s anchoring the bullpen once again with the same electric energy.

This version of Hamilton gives the Yankees a bridge to the ninth inning they can trust in high-leverage moments.

If he stays healthy, the bullpen just got scary again

Hamilton’s only real hurdle is staying on the mound.

But if he remains healthy, this Yankees bullpen takes on a different complexion — deeper, nastier, and far more reliable.

And in tight playoff races, having a quiet killer in the middle innings is the kind of edge that tips the scale.

