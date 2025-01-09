Yankees avoid arbitration with dynamic infielder on $5.85 million deal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to trade deadline acquisitions, it’s hard to think about a more successful one in recent New York Yankees history than infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The guy became everything the Bombers needed and then some.

He learned a new position on the go and gave the team a solution at the hot corner at a time of need, he provided the spark that the roster was missing back then, he embraced being a Yankees player, and he always gave everything he had in every play.

Oh, and he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees on Thursday, settling with the team on a $5.85 million salary for the 2025 campaign. He is under contract with the Bombers for 2025 and 2026 before reaching free agency.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Projections and estimates had Chisholm making more money this year: Yankees insider Gary Phillips notes that he was slated to make $6.9 million in arbitration. That’s a sizable gap between his projected and actual salary, and it could help the team with some added flexibility.

Chisholm was born to be a Yankees player

Chisholm has shown the world that he was born to be a Yankee. He had a 100 wRC+ (league average performance, basically) with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 101 games with the Miami Marlins, but accumulated a 132 wRC+, 11 round-trippers, and 18 thefts in just 46 contests upon landing in the Bronx.

He might not have had the most productive postseason, but he did have his moments and always showcased his dynamic power-speed combo.

The Yankees will have him for two more years, at least. His exact position (he could play second or third base depending on what the team does over the rest of the off-season) is still up in the air, but you can be sure he will be there helping the team achieve its objectives.