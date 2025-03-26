Yankees are still on the hook for $30 million infielder and no way out

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Opening Day around the corner, the Yankees have plenty of excitement brewing across the roster. But there’s one lingering issue that just won’t go away—and that’s DJ LeMahieu’s contract. Once a critical piece of the Yankees’ lineup and an everyday presence in the infield, LeMahieu is now a shell of his former self, carrying a $30 million price tag and no clear role on the roster.

Calf Strain Sidelines LeMahieu as Season Opens

LeMahieu strained his calf back on March 1 and hasn’t seen live game action since. The good news, if you can call it that, is that he’s ramping up baseball activities. He’s swinging the bat again and slowly increasing his workload. The plan is for him to get a few live at-bats in the coming days and begin a rehab assignment shortly after.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But there’s no urgency to get him back in the lineup. In fact, it’s unclear what purpose he would serve even if fully healthy.

Offensive Decline Has Been Steep and Steady

The numbers from last season were startling. LeMahieu played 67 games in 2024 and slashed .204/.269/.259 with just two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a dismal 52 wRC+. That means he was 48% worse than the average MLB hitter—and those numbers don’t even tell the whole story.

His batting average, OBP, and slugging percentage have all dropped significantly over the past two seasons, and he no longer hits the ball with authority or consistency. Once known for spraying line drives across the field and working tough at-bats, LeMahieu now struggles to make any meaningful offensive contribution.

At 36 years old, the outlook isn’t improving.

Defensive Flexibility No Longer Offsets the Bat

For a while, LeMahieu’s defensive value offered a bit of insurance. He was a steady hand at third base and could shift across the infield when needed. But now, with nagging injuries and diminished range, even that part of his game feels unreliable.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees may still view him as a potential platoon bat against left-handed pitching, someone who can handle third base a couple of times a week if necessary. But that’s a modest role for someone earning $15 million this year—and another $15 million next year.

Roster Spot Might Be More Valuable Than the Contract

The Yankees have quietly reached the point where eating a big contract might be a better option than carrying dead weight. With several young players making their case this spring and the team likely scouring the market for a right-handed bat, LeMahieu’s spot could be under real threat.

Brian Cashman and company haven’t pulled the plug yet, likely because they’re already paying other players not to be on the roster. But the leash is getting shorter, and if a better bat becomes available—or a trade opportunity arises—LeMahieu could be the next name to go, regardless of what’s left on the check.