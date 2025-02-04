Yankees are staring at a $4 million luxury tax problem

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are inching closer to the finish line of their offseason spending, but they still have one significant hurdle left to clear: getting under the $301 million luxury tax threshold. As of now, they sit at $305 million in tax salary, meaning they need to find a way to shed at least $4 million before Opening Day.

Tim Hill’s Contract Adds to the Payroll

On Tuesday, the Yankees signed veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill to a one-year deal worth close to $3 million. Hill is a solid addition, bringing a ground-ball-heavy approach that should play well in Yankee Stadium. However, his contract pushes them further above the final luxury tax threshold, making it even more critical to trim salary elsewhere.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Marcus Stroman Remains the Most Logical Trade Candidate

If there’s one obvious way for the Yankees to clear space, it’s by moving Marcus Stroman. He’s set to earn $18.5 million this season, and while the Yankees would love to offload his entire contract, that seems unlikely. Instead, they’ll likely have to retain some of his salary or attach a prospect to entice another team to take him on.

The most probable outcome is that they work out a trade that allows them to offload just enough of Stroman’s deal to dip under the tax line. Whether that’s a full salary dump or a package deal where they eat a portion of his contract, it’s becoming clear that Stroman’s days in pinstripes are numbered.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Timing the Trade

It’s only a matter of time before the Yankees strike a deal. They don’t have to rush, but as spring training nears, the pressure to finalize their financial positioning increases. Stroman has already wiped his Yankees presence off social media, a move that often signals an impending departure.

The Yankees have built a strong roster, but their ownership remains intent on avoiding excessive tax penalties. Moving Stroman is the clearest path to achieving that goal while maintaining roster flexibility. Now, it’s just a matter of finding the right trade partner.