Yankees are playing high-stakes roulette in the outfield

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made their decision—Jasson Domínguez is their left fielder. At just 22 years old, he has the athleticism, speed, and arm strength to handle the position, but the transition hasn’t exactly been smooth.

The early signs? Concerning.

Whether it’s losing a ball in the sun or taking awkward angles on fly balls — both of which occurred yesterday — Domínguez has had his fair share of defensive lapses. The Yankees believe these are fixable issues, things that can be ironed out with reps and experience. But until he proves otherwise, every fly ball feels like an adventure.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

A Defensive Work in Progress

Domínguez played 140 innings in the outfield for the Yankees last year, and the results weren’t promising. His .968 fielding percentage, paired with -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average, paints the picture of a player still learning the position.

Those numbers are alarming, especially over such a small sample size. That’s why the Yankees put him through an intensive crash course in the weeks leading up to spring training, hoping to accelerate his defensive growth before Opening Day.

The Safety Net: Judge and Bellinger

Offensively, there’s little doubt that Domínguez has the tools to become a star. But if his defense doesn’t catch up, the Yankees may have to pivot.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

One possible solution? Moving Aaron Judge back to center field and shifting Cody Bellinger to left. That alignment would provide immediate defensive stability, but it’s not the plan the Yankees want to pursue. They’re committed to keeping Bellinger in center and giving Domínguez every opportunity to prove himself.

Boone’s Confidence and the Yankees’ Gamble

Manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic that Domínguez will figure things out, but the Yankees are playing a risky game. Left field at Yankee Stadium is no picnic, with tricky dimensions and a short porch that can turn routine plays into high-pressure moments.

For now, the team is willing to be patient. But if Domínguez doesn’t settle in quickly, the Yankees may be forced to rethink their alignment before it costs them in the regular season.