Yankees are playing a risky game with rookie outfielder

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are walking a tightrope with rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez, hoping his defensive struggles in left field are just growing pains rather than a long-term concern. Manager Aaron Boone remains confident in Dominguez’s upside, but the early returns suggest a steep learning curve.

A Rough Start in the Outfield

Dominguez has all the physical traits to be a solid outfielder—speed, athleticism, and instincts that should, in theory, help him track fly balls with ease. But that hasn’t translated on the field so far this spring.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

On Thursday against the Phillies, Dominguez had a ball glance off his glove, a play he should have made that ultimately allowed runs to score. It wasn’t his first mistake of the preseason, either. He’s already lost a ball in the sun and misjudged a double into the gap, moments that highlight just how raw his outfield play still is.

“I got a good route. I jumped to catch it,” Dominguez said after the game. “I reached for it. The ball touched my glove, and it came out.”

Boone defended him, calling it a difficult play, but the pattern is clear—Dominguez is struggling.

The Numbers Don’t Help His Case

Last year, Dominguez played 140 innings in the outfield and posted -2 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average. That’s not the kind of production a contending team can afford to gamble on, especially with other capable defenders available.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodón, who started Thursday’s game, acknowledged that improvement won’t happen overnight. “He’s a tremendous athlete,” Rodón said. “I think he has all the tools to become an elite defender. Now, I think that’s something that could take time.”

The Yankees’ Dilemma

If Dominguez continues to struggle, the Yankees may need to reshuffle their outfield alignment. One option is shifting Aaron Judge back to center field and placing Cody Bellinger in left, allowing Dominguez to move to right, where his defensive liabilities might be less exposed. However, that would take Judge away from right field, where he’s been a Gold Glove-caliber presence.

The Yankees are committed to Dominguez, but he needs to start showing progress soon. If he remains the weak link in what should be an above-average defensive unit, Boone and the front office may be forced to reconsider their plans.

