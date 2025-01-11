Yankees are one missing link away from building a generational rotation

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ 2025 rotation has the potential to be legendary, a starting five that could echo in baseball lore for years to come. They’ve already assembled an impressive cast, anchored by Gerrit Cole, who continues to pitch at a Cy Young level despite a spotty 2024 campaign, and Max Fried, their big free-agent splash this offseason. But there’s one missing piece—a final, tantalizing addition that could take this group from dominant to generational.

Cole and Fried: A Lethal One-Two Punch

Cole remains one of the most consistent and electrifying pitchers in the league. In 2024, the ace threw 95 innings, posting a 3.41 ERA with 9.38 strikeouts per nine.

The Yankees can count on him to lead the rotation and deliver in the biggest moments. Paired with Cole is Max Fried, one of baseball’s premier run-prevention specialists. Fried’s 2024 season with the Braves was stellar, finishing with a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings. Known for his elite command and devastating curveball, Fried immediately gives the Yankees a formidable left-handed complement to Cole.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodon: The X-Factor

Carlos Rodon slots in as the third starter, a luxury most teams can only dream of. While Rodon battled injuries early in 2023, he showed solid underlying metrics in 2024, finishing with a 3.06 ERA and 10.03 strikeouts per nine across 175 innings. The Yankees are banking on a fully healthy Rodon in 2025, and if he delivers, he could push this rotation into untouchable territory.

The Youth Movement

The back end of the rotation is where things get particularly interesting. Luis Gil, fresh off his American League Rookie of the Year campaign, provides youthful electricity.

In his breakout 2024 season, the 26-year-old logged 151.2 innings, boasting a 3.50 ERA with 10.15 strikeouts per nine. His fastball-slider combination makes him a nightmare for hitters, and he’s only scratching the surface of his potential. Clarke Schmidt, who missed time in 2024 due to injury, still managed to impress with an 85.1-inning performance, featuring a 2.85 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine. If Schmidt stays healthy, he gives the Yankees a reliable, high-upside arm at the back of the rotation.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Roki Sasaki: The Missing Puzzle Piece

Enter Roki Sasaki, the Japanese phenom who has the entire baseball world buzzing. At just 23 years old, Sasaki already flashes superstar potential, with a fastball that touches 102 mph and a devastating splitter that induces whiffs at an elite rate.

Adding Sasaki to the Yankees’ rotation would elevate it from dominant to virtually unstoppable. As an international free agent, Sasaki would come at a maximum salary of $7.5 million, a bargain for someone with his ceiling.

The Yankees are holding out hope that Sasaki chooses them in his free-agent sweepstakes. With Cole, Fried, Rodon, Gil, and Schmidt already in place, the allure of joining a rotation that could dominate the league—and perhaps define an era—has to be enticing.

A Rotation for the Ages

Should Sasaki sign with the Yankees, they’d have six starters capable of stifling any lineup, a collection of power arms and finesse pitchers that would strike fear into opponents. The mix of veteran excellence, mid-career stars, and rising talent would give the Yankees a pitching staff that could carry them deep into October.

The idea of Sasaki donning pinstripes isn’t just about adding another great arm; it’s about completing a masterpiece. And for a team that prides itself on making history, this could be the missing stroke of genius.