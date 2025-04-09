Yankees’ Rookie of the Year pitcher takes huge step forward in rehab

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees finally got a bit of good news on the injury front Wednesday afternoon, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the starting rotation already running on fumes, manager Aaron Boone revealed that 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is set to begin a throwing program in the coming days.

That may not sound like much, but considering the alternative was extended rest or even surgery, it’s a sign the 26-year-old right-hander is taking well to his rehab.

Gil Was a Breakout Star in 2024

Last season, Gil cemented himself as a foundational piece in the Yankees’ rotation. Over 151.2 innings, he put together a 3.50 ERA, struck out over 10 batters per nine, and left nearly 79% of runners stranded. He also managed to keep the ball on the ground at a 35.6% clip, showing maturity in his approach and adaptability on the mound.

For a team that’s had to patch holes in its rotation with duct tape and hope, Gil’s return could be the difference between staying afloat and sinking fast.

The Rotation Is Hanging by a Thread

Without Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ staff has been a makeshift crew of veteran question marks and unproven arms. Marcus Stroman hasn’t looked sharp. Carlos Carrasco’s last outing was a roller coaster. Will Warren has had flashes, but command issues continue to haunt him.

The plan is to get Clarke Schmidt back soon, which gives the Yankees some breathing room, but that only solves part of the problem. When Gil is ready, he instantly steps back into a top-tier role, giving the Yankees a legitimate one-two punch alongside Cole—whenever he’s back.

Decisions Loom Once Arms Return

Once Gil and Schmidt are healthy, the Yankees will need to make some tough calls. Do they send Warren back to Triple-A to work on consistency? Does Carrasco slide into a long-relief role or even get DFA’d if things don’t turn around?

There’s no perfect answer, but getting Gil back means those are good problems to have. Right now, it still doesn’t seem they’ll get him on the mound for at least another month or two.