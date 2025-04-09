Yankees’ 2024 first-round pick dominates in pro debut

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ben Hess, whom the Yankees selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, would take the mound for the first time in affiliated action. The right-hander would take the ball against a Brooklyn Cyclones team that opened the season 4-0, as the Hudson Valley Renegades were hoping to bounce back following a loss in the series opener on their first road trip of 2025. With plenty of offseason buzz, he would live up to the billing with 4.2 innings of scoreless work, striking out nine batters and walking two.

With a fastball that generates a good amount of ride at the top of the zone to go with some sharp secondaries, the Yankees got a glimpse of what their first-round pick could be if developed properly. His ERA at the University of Alabama won’t blow you away, but the stuff and raw upside are certainly tantalizing.

Brilliance From Ben Hess In First Outing With Yankees’ Organization

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taking the ball on for a cold Wednesday contest, Ben Hess was brilliant in Coney Island as he was able to mix in his fastball, curveball, and slider brilliantly in this shutout performance. With nine strikeouts on the day, he was keeping Brooklyn hitters off-balance from start to finish, and that strikeout stuff is why the Yankees felt comfortable using their first-round pick on the right-hander.

The four-seamer has about average velocity for a starter on most days, but the shape and extension he gets on it make it a plus pitch.

Standing at 6’5, he gets a lot of extension and it allows the perceived velocity of the pitch to be up to a full MPH faster than its actual velocity reading. It also sits between 17-18 inches of IVB, making it a really good weapon at the top of the zone for swings and misses, and that’s devastating when paired with his signature curveball.

READ MORE: Yankees get fantastic news on 2 injured pitchers

What a pro debut from @Yankees top pitching prospect Ben Hess with the @HVRenegades!



4 2/3 IP

2 H

0 R

1 BB

9 K pic.twitter.com/OSL3K0J2vT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2025

This pitch averaged -16 IVB with 16 inches of lateral movement, a disgusting breaking ball that can work against righties and lefties when located properly since it plays so well off of the fastball. With the Yankees, the goals seem to be to improve the rest of the arsenal whether it’s incorporating more cutters, changeups, or sliders in his starts.

The Yankees were a good fit for someone like Hess who could revamp a multitude of offerings because he spins the ball well and has a big frame to work with, giving the organization a good foundation to work with when entering pitch design sessions. He wasn’t the only 2024 draft pick for the Yankees to make their debut with Hudson Valley this week, as Bryce Cunningham twirled 5.2 innings of two-run baseball with seven strikeouts.