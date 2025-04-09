Yankees 4, Tigers 3: Good news and bad news from Max Fried masterclass

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Yankees avoided a complete collapse in Detroit on Wednesday, narrowly edging out a 4–3 win in a game that looked like a pitcher’s duel for most of the night. They staved off a potential sweep thanks to some late-inning heroics, despite their bullpen trying to give it all back in the final moments.

Max Fried’s Gem Keeps Yankees Afloat

It was vintage Max Fried on the mound—sharp, surgical, and in complete control. The lefty carved through Detroit’s lineup, striking out 11 batters and scattering five hits over seven shutout innings. His precision was on point, spotting corners and keeping hitters off balance with a mix of velocity and movement.

On the other side, Jack Flaherty wasn’t far behind. He kept the Yankees quiet through 5.1 scoreless innings, matching Fried’s intensity with nine strikeouts of his own. It was a classic duel, the kind of chess match fans hope for in April—two arms going blow-for-blow, waiting for someone to blink.

Ben Rice Comes Through When It Counts

The breakthrough finally came in the seventh inning, when Ben Rice—who’s been on fire to start the season—unloaded a two-run shot to right, driving in Oswaldo Cabrera and breathing life into a stagnant Yankees offense.

That swing flipped the script in a heartbeat, reminding everyone why Rice is becoming one of the most valuable lefty bats in the lineup.

Then in the ninth, Aaron Judge came through in the clutch, singling to left field to drive in Cabrera and Pablo Reyes, giving the Yankees a crucial cushion they’d end up needing.

Devin Williams Struggles Again

With a 4–0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, it should’ve been smooth sailing. But nothing’s been smooth for Devin Williams this season. The usually dominant closer gave up three earned runs, walked two, and nearly let the Tigers tie it up.

He was pulled with two outs, and the Yankees had to call on Mark Leiter Jr. to slam the door shut. Leiter didn’t flinch, locking things down and bailing out Williams, who’s clearly searching for his form.

Looking Ahead to San Francisco

The Yankees return to the Bronx on Friday night to face the San Francisco Giants, hoping to build some consistency after a shaky road stretch. Marcus Stroman will take the mound, looking to provide some early-inning stability, while the Yankees’ bats try to solve lefty Robbie Ray, who’s been sharp so far this season.

With Rice surging, Judge heating up, and Fried looking like an ace, the Yankees have pieces clicking into place—they just need their bullpen to stop pulling the emergency brake in the ninth.