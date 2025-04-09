Yankees’ big offseason acquisition is an absolute trainwreck

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a big swing this past offseason, acquiring what was supposed to be a lockdown closer in Devin Williams. But just seven games into the regular season, it’s becoming clear that the team may have a serious problem on their hands.

Williams isn’t just struggling—he’s unraveling in real time.

Blowing a 4–0 Lead in the Ninth

Up four runs against the Detroit Tigers heading into the ninth, the Yankees should’ve had a win locked and loaded. Instead, Williams imploded.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He allowed two hits, three earned runs, two walks, and barely recorded two outs before being pulled. It was the kind of outing that sends a clubhouse into stunned silence and leaves the coaching staff staring at each other in disbelief.

For a pitcher who gave up just 13 runs over his last 83 regular season appearances heading into the season, this start has been jarring.

Williams has now given up four earned runs in just four appearances with the Yankees, ballooning his ERA to 12.00. That’s not a typo—it’s a nightmare.

A Concerning Drop in Velocity

What makes this situation even more concerning is the dip in velocity. Williams’ fastball averaged 94.7 mph last season. This year, it’s sitting closer to 93.2 mph.

That may not seem like a major drop, but for a pitcher who relies heavily on deception and sharp movement, every tick off the radar gun matters. Hitters are seeing the ball better, timing him up earlier, and making much louder contact.

It’s the kind of decline that turns elite bullpen arms into just another guy warming up in the seventh inning.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What Can the Yankees Do?

Right now, the Yankees have two options: continue throwing Williams into high-leverage situations and hope he finds his footing—or take some of the pressure off and let someone like Luke Weaver handle the ninth.

They can’t afford to lose games in the final inning, not with a pitching staff already patching holes and an offense doing its best to carry the load. Williams hasn’t had an ERA above 1.93 since 2021, but that track record only goes so far when the ball is flying out of the park.

The talent is still there. But the confidence? That’s the part the Yankees have to help him rebuild—and fast.