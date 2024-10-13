Yankees are getting elite performance from 31-year-old journeyman

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds fans are left puzzled as they watch the Yankees extract elite performances from their former relief pitcher, Luke Weaver. A veteran who has bounced around Major League Baseball, Weaver began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, and eventually finding a home with the Yankees in late 2023.

The Yankees Spot Potential in Weaver

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake saw untapped potential in Weaver, convincing the front office to sign him to a one-year, $2 million deal with a club option for 2025. The move, considered a low-risk gamble at the time, has turned out to be a brilliant decision. Weaver has quickly become one of the Yankees’ most reliable and consistent bullpen arms, delivering clutch performances when it matters most.

During the regular season, Weaver posted impressive numbers. Over 84 innings, he maintained a 2.89 ERA, an 11.04 strikeouts-per-nine rate, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate. These statistics reveal just how effective he has been, despite not relying on a deep arsenal of pitches.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Weaver’s Simple but Effective Pitching Arsenal

What makes Weaver’s resurgence even more fascinating is his relatively simple approach. He primarily relies on just two pitches: a four-seam fastball and a change-up. His four-seamer has become a standout, featuring an upward movement that makes it difficult for batters to lay off pitches outside the strike zone. Despite its simplicity, the movement and speed of his fastball have turned it into one of the Yankees’ most effective pitches.

In the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Kansas City Royals, Weaver was nothing short of spectacular. He appeared in all four games, striking out five batters and allowing only two hits in 4.1 scoreless innings. His ability to step up in crucial moments helped demoralize the Royals’ offense, allowing the Yankees to advance to the next round with ease.

Dialing Up the Heat

One of the keys to Weaver’s success in the postseason has been his ability to add velocity to his fastball. During the regular season, Weaver’s fastball averaged 96.9 mph, but in the playoffs, he has been able to dial it up by nearly one mile per hour, giving his pitches even more life.

For example, after throwing 1.2 innings and 20 pitches on October 9, manager Aaron Boone called on Weaver to step in the very next day to close out the series on the road. In that high-pressure moment, Weaver delivered by pitching a clean inning and striking out two batters, securing the Yankees’ series victory and recording his third save of the postseason.

Weaver’s Unique Pitch Mix

Weaver’s pitching repertoire is simple yet effective. He throws his fastball 48.5% of the time and mixes in his change-up at 27.7%. Occasionally, he uses a cutter as a strikeout pitch, adding variety to his arsenal. In his most recent performance, Weaver threw nine pitches—five fastballs and four change-ups—keeping hitters off balance with his precision and velocity.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Weaver’s fastball averaged 96.9 mph in his latest outing, which is a full mile per hour faster than his regular season average. This extra velocity, combined with the movement on his pitches, has made him nearly untouchable in high-leverage situations.

The Future for Luke Weaver and the Yankees

The Yankees’ ability to get this level of production out of Weaver has been nothing short of astonishing. With Clay Holmes in the final year of his contract and likely headed for free agency, the Yankees are looking to Weaver as their potential closer for the future. Weaver has embraced the challenge and is showing that he’s more than ready to take on the role.

His stellar postseason performances have solidified him as a key piece in the Yankees’ bullpen, and if he continues at this level, he could very well be the team’s go-to closer for years to come. As the Yankees push toward a potential World Series appearance, Weaver’s steady hand in the bullpen could be the difference-maker they need.