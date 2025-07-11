Yankees are coughing up $25 million for two players not on the roster

The Yankees made a tough call this past week, cutting DJ LeMahieu after moving Jazz Chisholm back to second base.

It was a move many saw coming, but it still stings when you realize the Yankees owe LeMahieu $15 million this year and again in 2026.

At 36, LeMahieu just didn’t have much left to offer, and the Yankees decided an open roster spot was worth more than hoping he’d rebound.

It says plenty that they’re willing to eat so much money just to make sure he’s not blocking another player’s path.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Paying for mistakes: Hicks and LeMahieu off the books soon

What makes this even more glaring is that the Yankees are also paying former outfielder Aaron Hicks to do nothing as a free agent.

Between LeMahieu and Hicks, that’s $25 million spent this season on two players who aren’t helping the team one bit.

It’s like buying a luxury car at peak performance just to watch it fall apart within a few years.

Hicks is 35 now and coming off a dismal stint with the Los Angeles Angels, managing only 18 games last year.

He slashed an ugly .140/.222/.193 with a 21 wRC+, reminding everyone why the Yankees cut ties in the first place.

Clearing payroll for future Yankees splashes

The silver lining here is that the Yankees’ books will finally be cleaner soon. Hicks’ salary comes off after this season.

By 2026, they’ll be free of LeMahieu’s burden too, opening up even more flexibility to chase top talent.

That kind of payroll clarity is critical if the Yankees want to pursue someone like Kyle Tucker in free agency this winter.

With Giancarlo Stanton aging and Aaron Judge still the centerpiece, adding another star bat like Tucker could completely revamp their lineup.

The Yankees know how important it is to keep this championship window wide open, and financial wiggle room makes that a whole lot easier.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees needed to move on

It’s clear the Yankees aren’t just paying to get rid of LeMahieu’s declining production. They’re buying opportunity.

They’re buying a chance to let Jazz Chisholm thrive at second, while Oswald Peraza/Jorbit Vivas or another acquisition can handle third.

New York understands that sometimes addition by subtraction is the only way forward.

Even if it’s painful now, clearing these salaries ensures they won’t be tied down when it matters most in upcoming off-seasons.

Looking ahead to more big-market moves

As the Yankees approach the trade deadline and eventually next winter, they’ll be well-positioned to spend aggressively again.

Their willingness to cut bait on aging, expensive players signals a front office ready to keep pushing chips in when the time is right.

If they target someone like Tucker, Yankees fans could see a lineup stacked with power and on-base skills that terrifies pitchers. For now, they’re also eyeing the trade deadline in a few weeks to add another big bat to the infield.