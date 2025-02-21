Yankees’ infielder could have a breakout offensive season in 2025

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are hoping 2025 is the year Anthony Volpe puts it all together at the plate. The young infielder has already established himself as a Gold Glove-caliber defender, but his offensive game has gone through a noticeable transformation over his first two seasons. After selling out for power as a rookie, Volpe made a shift toward contact in his second year—now, the key is finding a balance between the two.

From Power to Contact

Volpe’s 2023 rookie campaign was an all-or-nothing approach. He cranked 21 home runs and drove in 60 RBIs, but his 27.8% strikeout rate made for a feast-or-famine type of hitter. The result? An 82 wRC+, meaning he was 18% below league average offensively.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Realizing the need for adjustments, he altered his mechanics in 2024, focusing more on making consistent contact rather than simply trying to drive the ball out of the park. The good news? His strikeout rate dropped by about 5%, and his batting average improved from .209 to .243. The trade-off? His home run total dipped to 12 despite 88 more plate appearances. He finished with an 86 wRC+, a slight improvement but still 14% below the league average.

A Glimpse of Something More in October

What makes Volpe such an interesting breakout candidate for 2025 is what he showed in the postseason. Over 14 playoff games, he slashed .286/.407/.408 with a home run, six RBIs, and five stolen bases. More impressively, he dropped his strikeout rate to 22% while his walk rate shot up to 16.9%, leading to an impressive 136 wRC+.

Anthony Volpe made some mechanical tweaks down the stretch in 2024 & saw improved results. Starting more squatted, the hands start lower, & his head moves less. It was just 82 postseason swings, but his bat speed was up 2 mph & HH% up 20% on 34 BBE. Something to watch in 2025 ? https://t.co/bnhY3ihXbi pic.twitter.com/fzvRZKmyam — Chris Clegg (@ChrisCleggMiLB) February 7, 2025

That version of Volpe—the one with power, plate discipline, and a steady approach—has the potential to be a game-changer. If the Yankees can help him maintain that playoff swing over a full season, he might emerge as one of the team’s most underrated offensive threats.

Finding the Right Balance

The challenge now is blending the two approaches—keeping his plate discipline intact while rediscovering some of that natural pop in his swing. The Yankees would love for him to condense his mechanics, generate more power, and still maintain his improved contact skills.

If he can do that, the Yankees won’t just have an elite defensive shortstop. They’ll have a legitimate offensive weapon ready to take his game to another level.