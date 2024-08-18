Yankees’ Alex Verdugo believes allergy to batting gloves could be causing slump

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Normal allergies include substances like dairy and pollen, but discovering that a season-long slump may be attributed to the heavy metals cobalt and chromate, used in color dyes, is certainly novel. For Yankees‘ starting left fielder Alex Verdugo, the revelation that he was allergic to both compounds led to immediate action from the senior director of baseball operations at batting glove manufacturer Franklin.

Yankees Discover Allergies Have Hurt Verdugo’s Performance

Verdugo noticed abnormal blisters and lesions on his hands, which have likely been affecting his performance this season, per NJ.com.

Although this issue has persisted for several years, it’s only recently been identified, coinciding with a noticeable decline in his offensive stats. After posting a 102 wRC+ in 2022, Verdugo’s numbers fell to 98 last year and have plummeted to 84 this season, marking him as 16% worse than the average MLB hitter. Currently, he’s experiencing career lows, batting .233 with a .294 OBP and .363 slugging percentage, including 10 homers and 53 RBIs.

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

A Prolonged Slump

Verdugo hasn’t hit a home run since July 6 against Boston, a concerning drought given his prominent role at the top of the batting order. This prolonged power outage highlights the impact of his unusual allergy and its effect on his ability to perform consistently.

Making Necessary Adjustments

Being allergic to batting gloves may seem like a trivial issue, but it has significant implications for Verdugo’s ability to play at his best. With the necessary adjustments now being made to his equipment, there’s hope that he can overcome this hurdle and improve his results. Since the Yankees moved Verdugo from the leadoff spot, they’ve used Gleyber Torres in that role but are eagerly awaiting the return of Jazz Chisholm to help offset these deficiencies.

Potential Changes in the Lineup

Despite some positive qualities in his game, such as above-average chase, whiff, and strikeout percentages, Verdugo’s lack of slugging has become a liability. His on-base percentage has dipped below 30% for the first time in his career, and his slugging rate is the lowest since 2018, when he played only 37 games for the Dodgers.

If these trends continue, the Yankees may consider promoting Jasson Dominguez from Triple-A in the coming weeks. Dominguez, a switch-hitter with considerable power, could provide the spark the Yankees need at the leadoff spot, even if he initially struggles. Given the current lack of production, the Yankees have little to lose by making this change.