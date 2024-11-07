Yankees’ AL East rival showing surprise interest in Juan Soto

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is the most attractive free agent in the 2024-25 market, and it might not be particularly close. He is the only player available who could flirt with $600 million, and he is the clearest difference-maker who could be had for just money in the offseason. The New York Yankees, of course, were delighted to have him on board in 2024 and want him back on a long-term deal.

The Yankees, however, know that they will have plenty of competition for his services. The New York Mets will offer him an exorbitant amount of money, the Los Angeles Dodgers can give him a winning structure, and other teams could make competitive offers.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There is a shocking organization that has reportedly shown concrete interest in Soto: the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The Rays are one of seven known teams that have called about Juan Soto, per @JonHeyman. The other teams: Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants,” Talkin’ Baseball posted on X.

Are the Rays really a threat to the Yankees in the race for Soto?

Calling about Soto does not necessarily mean that the Rays will make an offer. But their interest is surprising nonetheless, especially considering they usually run one of the lowest payrolls in MLB.

It would certainly be painful for the Yankees to lose Soto to a team within their division, and most of them are actually after him. Nobody expected one of them to be the Rays, though.

Soto’s degree of interest in joining the Rays remains to be seen, but he said he was willing to listen to anyone. He would really take Tampa Bay to the next level, though, and that would be less than ideal for the Yankees.

The Soto rumors are just getting started. We have all winter in front of us, and the Yankees will need to splash the cash if they want to keep their superstar.