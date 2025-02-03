Yankees’ aging veteran might be ‘most important starting pitcher’ in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite swirling trade rumors and speculation that the Yankees are looking to offload Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary, manager Aaron Boone remains steadfast in his belief that the veteran right-hander is still a key piece of the rotation. The front office may be exploring ways to create financial flexibility, but publicly, the team is presenting a united front around Stroman’s importance heading into 2025.

Boone’s Vote of Confidence

Boone didn’t mince words when discussing Stroman’s role this season, offering one of the strongest endorsements possible.

“The reality is he might be the most important starting pitcher for us this year,” Boone said, according to NJ.com’s Max Goodman. “The reality is he was one of the reasons we got to where we did last year with on balance what he did throughout the season. He handled himself so well coming into a new environment, coming into our environment and the reality is that he’s been a great pitcher in his career. That’s the expectation going into this year and that’s how we’ll prepare.”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a ringing endorsement, but there’s a bit of a disconnect between that optimism and Stroman’s performance in 2024.

Declining Velocity and Command Issues

Stroman’s fastball velocity dipped significantly last season, a troubling sign for a pitcher who relies on movement and precision. His ability to generate soft contact has always been his calling card, but if the velocity drop continues, his margin for error shrinks considerably. His 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings were respectable, but the underlying metrics suggested he struggled with consistency.

His ground ball rate, which is typically one of his greatest strengths, also declined, raising questions about whether he can maintain the same effectiveness without a return of his former velocity.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Luxury Tax Dilemma

The Yankees are hovering just above the $301 million fourth-tier luxury tax threshold, making Stroman’s contract a prime target if they hope to shed payroll. Trading him could allow the team to address other needs, such as adding a third baseman, but given Boone’s public confidence, the Yankees may be preparing for a scenario in which Stroman remains in the rotation.

Can Stroman Bounce Back?

The Yankees’ belief in Stroman seems to hinge on his ability to refine his approach rather than overpower hitters. If he can adjust his pitch mix and improve his command, he could still be a valuable innings eater. However, if the Yankees find a trade partner willing to take on his contract, it’s hard to ignore the financial benefits of moving him.

For now, the public message is clear: the Yankees are preparing for Stroman to be a key piece of the rotation in 2025. Whether that holds up as the offseason unfolds remains to be seen.