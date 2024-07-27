Yankees ‘aggressively shopping’ for more bats and bullpen support

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a blockbuster move to acquire Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon, but they are far from done reinforcing the roster and adding key pieces to the equation.

Yankees Acquire Jazz Chisholm: A Blockbuster Move

Chisholm has the capacity to play centerfield and second base, but he was groomed to play shortstop and has a bit of experience at third, so the Yankees may ask him to learn the hot corner on the fly.

Pursuing Jonathan India and Isaac Paredes

That would certainly be an interesting move, but the Yankees aren’t completely out of the market for another key infielder. They still have their sights set on Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds, a 27-year-old right-handed batter who has two more years left of control until he’s a free agent in 2027.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

India is hitting .269/.373/.411 this season, including eight homers and 40 RBIs, with a 120 wRC+. If the Yankees don’t feel as though Jazz can be the lead-off man, India has more than enough quality to take that role and run with it.

In addition, he’s having one of his best defensive campaigns at second base, hosting a .993 fielding percentage over 718.2 innings, including -8 defensive runs saved and one out above average. He’s certainly not a great defender by any means, but he’s been serviceable this year for the most part.

Alternatively, the Yankees could target Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays. According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, the Yankees are also considering Rays’ closer Pete Fairbanks, but Bryan Hoch of MLB.com stated that there wasn’t anything materializing there.

Evaluating Potential Targets

Paredes is hitting .249 with a .356 OBP this season, including 16 homers and 55 RBIs. Fairbanks is an interesting bullpen arm, representing a power righty that has experienced a 1.6 mph drop off in velocity with his fastball. In addition, his strikeouts have fallen significantly despite hosting a 3.19 ERA this season. He is a regression candidate, and the Yankees may want to steer clear of acquiring Fairbanks. Isaac would be an excellent acquisition, but it would certainly cost GM Brian Cashman.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Trading Scenarios for Bullpen Support

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, The Yankees are still aggressively shopping, and they could end up trading Gleyber Torres or Trent Grisham for bullpen support.

“Word around the industry is that the Yankees are aggressively shopping and the ideal deadline would be at least two bats (one down) and two bullpen arms. Perhaps the addition of Chisholm allows them to use Grisham or Gleyber Torres to find a relief arm.”

They won’t be making shy moves that will reinforce the team, especially when it comes to a player like Gleyber, who is having a career-worst season in a contract year.