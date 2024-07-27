Yankees have reportedly had multiple trade conversations with Rays

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have held multiple discussions regarding various trade pieces. Isaac Paredes, Yandy Diaz, and Pete Fairbanks were listed as potential trade chips, and all of them would have obvious value for a team that needs both offense and bullpen help. They just completed a trade for Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins, and Jack Curry reported as well that the Yankees are pushing hard to finalize another deal, so we’ll see if this is connected.

We’ve seen a lot of smoke with the Yankees and various infield pieces from the Rays in recent weeks, but time will tell if they find a way to match the price point that the Rays are looking for.

Rays Could Be a Trade Partner For the Yankees

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Paredes is the obvious big name that would fit the Yankees’ offense like a glove, providing a power right-handed bat who can play both third base and first base. With Jazz Chisholm entering the fold, it’s possible that the Yankees look at him as a versatile gadget player who fills a variety of roles on the roster including playing the outfield potentially, but I think he should stick at second base.

This season has been a great one for the 25-year-old Paredes, who has a 132 wRC+ on the season, and his solid defense at third base coupled with the Yankees’ need for more power would make this an excellent fit. This could raise questions about what they do with Gleyber Torres, whom the team has under contract through the end of this season before he hits free agency.

READ MORE: Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. in blockbuster deal, but what will his role be?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If the Yankees instead choose to upgrade at first base, Yandy Diaz could come at a much lower cost, as the right-handed infielder provides high OBP skills with some power potential. He has a 110 wRC+ this season and while he got off to a slow start, he’s picked things up as of late and is under contract through the 2025 season at a reasonable price. The Yankees could use some right-handed power, and DIaz would certainly bring that to the equation.

While he has experience at third base, the team should by no means view him as a reliable option there due to his atrocious defense at the hot corner. It would be a bit head-scratching to not land someone at third base, but perhaps the Yankees look at Jazz Chisholm as a potential option there as he has the physical skills to play there. As for Pete Fairbanks, he has a strong ERA (3.19) but could be due for some regression since his underlying metrics aren’t great and the strikeout rate is down nearly 15% from last season.