Yankees add bullpen reinforcements, big third base upgrade

The New York Yankees wasted no time making impactful roster moves ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following a tough stretch that exposed some weak spots, the team announced two reinforcements ready to contribute immediately.

Right-handed reliever Yerry De Los Santos was activated from the injured list after battling through a minor elbow issue.

Meanwhile, newly acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon will make his Yankees debut at Yankee Stadium this afternoon.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Yerry De Los Santos returns at the perfect time

Before going down with discomfort in his elbow, Yerry De Los Santos had quietly become one of the Yankees’ most reliable arms.

The 27-year-old logged 20 sharp innings out of the bullpen, sporting a stellar 1.80 ERA with a 58.2% ground-ball rate.

Though his 5.40 walks per nine were high, he limited hard contact and kept the ball in the park when it mattered most.

His low release point and sinking fastball profile helped him generate weak contact and induce double plays in tight spots.

With the Yankees’ bullpen burning out under heavy usage, his return couldn’t come at a better moment for manager Aaron Boone.

Ryan McMahon brings elite glove and sneaky upside

The Yankees didn’t trade for Ryan McMahon to fix their offense overnight — they did it to solidify the hot corner.

McMahon enters the Bronx with a .217/.314/.403 slash line this season, along with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs over 94 games.

His 31.7% strikeout rate is a concern, but his 97th percentile average exit velocity signals real power potential.

McMahon plays defense like a wall — steady hands, quick reaction time, and a cannon for an arm across the diamond.

In a lineup that’s been begging for competent third base play, McMahon instantly raises both the floor and ceiling of the unit.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Small changes could unlock big things at the plate

McMahon’s offensive struggles stem from poor pitch selection and a swing path that occasionally pulls him off balance.

But Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field offers a tailor-made launching pad for his natural lefty power stroke.

If the Yankees can help him shorten his approach and attack hittable pitches earlier in counts, things could change quickly.

Sometimes, all it takes is a new voice or fresh set of eyes to break a player out of a slump.

And if McMahon gets going, he could become one of the biggest midseason steals across baseball’s trade market.

Yankees betting on reinforcements to spark momentum

With De Los Santos stabilizing the bullpen and McMahon bringing consistency at third, the Yankees are getting sharper where it counts.

These aren’t splashy moves like blockbuster trades, but they fill real holes that have been nagging at the team’s depth.

As the trade deadline inches closer, general manager Brian Cashman may not be done — but this is a strong start.

The Yankees need steady hands and fresh energy, and both additions fit the mold for a team preparing for a postseason push.