Yankees actively trying to get rid of failed prospect

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It wasn’t long ago that Oswald Peraza was touted as one of the Yankees’ top infield prospects. He had the defensive chops, the speed, and just enough offensive promise to be worth a long look. But after another underwhelming spring, the runway appears to be out.

Falling Flat in a Key Spring

This spring was supposed to be Peraza’s chance to claim a permanent role. With third base wide open and few competitors in his way, the 24-year-old had every opportunity to make his case.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, over 19 games, Peraza hit just .174/.269/.196 with four runs, two RBIs, and zero extra-base hits. His 30 wRC+ suggests he was 70% worse than the average spring training hitter, and that includes fringe players from other organizations. Despite a decent walk rate of 11.5%, his 23.1% strikeout rate and complete lack of power made his bat a liability.

Good Glove, But That’s About It

The Yankees have long appreciated Peraza’s defense, but glove-only infielders are a dime a dozen across Major League Baseball. A slick-fielding utility man with no offensive production doesn’t move the needle anymore—especially not for a team in need of consistent bats to offset injuries in the rotation.

The Yankees need someone who can hit. Preferably from the right side. And Peraza hasn’t shown signs of becoming that player, not in 74 major league games or in this year’s camp.

What Comes Next

General manager Brian Cashman recently stated the team is in the market for a right-handed bat, and it’s safe to assume that includes an infielder. They’ll likely be watching closely as other teams trim their rosters ahead of Opening Day.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If a capable right-handed infielder shakes loose—someone with some pop or on-base potential—Cashman could pounce. Whether through trade or waiver claim, an addition seems inevitable.

Peraza’s Final Days?

With the roster nearly set and spring nearly over, Peraza’s role is looking more precarious by the hour. He’s out of minor league options, meaning if the Yankees don’t carry him, he’d have to be designated for assignment—and potentially lost for nothing.

It’s a tough ending for a player who once looked like the future of the infield. But after a spring like this, there may not be any other option.