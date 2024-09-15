Yankees’ Ace accused of intentionally hitting star Boston infielder

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While it may have appeared that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole wanted to avoid facing Rafael Devers during Saturday’s game, the suggestion that he intentionally hit Devers with a pitch is likely far from the truth.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora accused Cole of deliberately plunking Devers in the first inning with a cutter that struck him in the buttocks. However, if Cole had truly intended to hit him, it’s probable he would have used a faster pitch. Cora’s accusations stem more from what happened later in the game than from this early incident.

The Pivotal Fourth Inning Decision: A Turning Point for the Yankees’ Ace

In the fourth inning, Cole opted to intentionally walk Devers, placing him on first base. Devers quickly stole second, setting the stage for Masataka Yoshida’s ground-rule double that drove in Boston’s third baseman.

This moment marked the beginning of the end for Cole in this outing. The Red Sox took full advantage, tagging Cole for seven earned runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. After dominating through the first three innings, the decision to walk Devers set off a chain of events that quickly spiraled out of control for the Yankees’ star pitcher.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cole’s Strategy Backfires: Red Sox Capitalize

Cole’s decision to intentionally walk Devers raised eyebrows, and the aftermath certainly gave Boston reason to pile on. While this game will likely be a minor blip on Cole’s otherwise stellar season, Red Sox players didn’t hold back in taking shots at him postgame, even going as far as to suggest Devers “struck fear” into the reigning 2023 Cy Young Award winner.

This rare show of vulnerability from Cole left an impression not only on the opposing team but also on Yankees fans, who are accustomed to seeing their ace take on the toughest hitters in the league.

Boone’s Take: Aggressiveness vs. Playing it Safe

Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his disappointment in Cole’s approach. Boone would have preferred a more aggressive strategy with no outs in the inning, but Cole chose to test a mathematical equation that ultimately worked against him. As the Yankees were still holding onto a slim lead at the time, it’s clear that Cole’s decision to walk Devers was a pivotal moment in the game—and not in his favor.

Looking Ahead: Will Cole Change His Approach?

Moving forward, it seems unlikely that Cole will make a similar decision without direct guidance from Boone. While this game may have tarnished Cole’s reputation slightly in the eyes of his competitors, it will serve as a learning experience for the Yankees ace. In future matchups against top hitters like Devers, Cole will need to rely on his strengths and embrace the challenge rather than opting for a safer approach.