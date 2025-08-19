Yankees’ Aaron Judge throws shade at Aaron Boone for dropping false report

The New York Yankees are once again navigating uncertainty as Aaron Judge’s elbow injury sparks conflicting messages from player and manager.

When Judge returned in early August, the expectation was stability. Instead, his status has become the biggest question looming over the Bronx.

Boone Preaches Caution With Judge’s Elbow

Aaron Boone has been careful with Judge’s workload since his return, limiting him exclusively to designated hitter duties.

That decision stems from ongoing concerns about the flexor strain in Judge’s right elbow, which has affected his throwing.

Boone told reporters Tuesday that the Yankees captain wouldn’t return to the outfield against the Tampa Bay Rays this week.

More strikingly, Boone suggested Judge’s throwing might remain compromised throughout the rest of the 2025 campaign.

The message was blunt: even if Judge stays on the field, he likely won’t reach 100 percent this season.

Judge Pushes Back on His Manager’s Outlook

Aaron Judge, however, offered a completely different perspective when asked about Boone’s cautious comments regarding his health.

Speaking to the New York Post, Judge said he was confident his throwing arm would return to full strength.

“I don’t know why he said that,” Judge responded when told Boone ruled out 100 percent health for this year.

The two-time AL MVP insisted Boone hadn’t watched him throw in recent weeks, making the manager’s conclusion seem premature.

"I don't know why he said that," Judge said of Boone initially saying he wouldn't be back to 100 pct throwing this season.



“He hasn’t seen me thrown the past two weeks. I’m pretty confident I’ll get back to that.” https://t.co/9pEvrNgryF — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 19, 2025

Judge’s optimism radiated through his words, leaving fans to wonder whether the truth lies closer to hope or caution.

A Disconnect Between Player and Team

The contradiction between Judge’s confidence and Boone’s caution highlights a concerning disconnect within the Yankees organization.

Public communication like this can shape narratives, and the mixed signals left fans with more questions than answers Tuesday.

In many ways, it feels like a family dispute playing out at the dinner table—with everyone listening in.

If Boone is correct, the Yankees may need to keep their superstar’s arm wrapped in caution until next spring.

But if Judge is right, New York could regain a fully functioning outfielder just as the season hits its crucial stretch.

High Stakes for a Team Chasing October

The timing of this public disconnect couldn’t be worse, given the Yankees’ battle for postseason positioning in the AL East.

Every game in late August carries weight, and uncertainty around Judge’s defensive availability magnifies the pressure.

Judge’s bat has already carried New York through countless stretches, but his glove and arm elevate the Yankees even further.

A limited Judge still intimidates opposing pitchers, yet a full-strength Judge transforms the entire identity of the Yankees.

That difference could be the razor-thin edge between a division title and fighting for survival in the Wild Card race.

The Bigger Picture Moving Forward

Whether Boone is shielding Judge or Judge is overly optimistic, the truth may ultimately fall somewhere in between.

Flexor strains can linger, and one wrong throw could jeopardize far more than just a few weeks of games.

Still, Judge’s belief in his body carries weight, especially given his history of returning stronger from adversity.

This latest saga only reinforces how central Judge is to the Yankees’ fortunes—on the field and in the headlines.

Like a ship caught in uneven winds, the Yankees must decide whether to trust the sails or the captain steering them.

One thing remains certain: Aaron Judge’s words and Boone’s caution will be closely monitored until clarity finally arrives.

