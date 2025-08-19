Yankees’ manager says superstar’s throwing may be compromised for the rest of the season

The New York Yankees entered July believing they could finally lean on Aaron Judge’s steady presence both offensively and defensively.

Instead, the captain landed on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow in late July, an issue first suffered against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 22.

Judge’s absence from right field has been impossible to ignore. While his injured list stint was brief (he returned in early August), his limitations have lingered, forcing him into an uncomfortable rehab mode.

He has looked more like himself at the plate recently, but his return to defensive duties remains entirely in question.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Judge’s Bat Is Back, But His Arm Isn’t

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the team has no clear timetable for Judge’s return to right field.

Boone has been candid about the concern, noting Judge’s throwing could remain compromised for the remainder of the season.

For a franchise that has relied on Judge as both its cornerstone hitter and dependable defender, the news is unsettling.

Even if he swings freely, his arm strength—the weapon that once cut down runners with ease—may not fully return in 2025.

Boone emphasized the Yankees are focusing on protecting Judge more than pushing him.

As he put it, Judge needs to “be able to protect himself and represent himself,” which suggests caution outweighs urgency. That’s a necessary but sobering reality for a team that expected its captain to do it all.

A Chain Reaction in the Yankees’ Outfield

The uncertainty surrounding Judge is compounded by Giancarlo Stanton’s own elbow issues. Stanton, who will handle right field duties sparingly, is battling torn elbow ligaments himself.

That leaves the Yankees with an awkward puzzle: two of their most dangerous sluggers can’t be counted on defensively.

The situation takes away flexibility from the Yankees, and that is no small thing.

Boone has confirmed that Stanton will start in right field against the Rays but rest the following day, underscoring the lack of stability.

For fans, this feels like watching a car with two flat tires still trying to speed down the highway—it moves, but every mile feels shaky.

The Numbers Behind Judge’s Absence

Statistically, the Yankees’ defense takes a clear hit when Judge is confined to the DH spot. According to defensive metrics, Judge’s arm and range typically save multiple runs each season, often flipping the momentum in close games.

Limiting Judge to DH at-bats reduces roster flexibility. Stanton, who would normally rotate through the DH role to keep his legs fresh, must instead handle more defensive innings.

That increases the risk of aggravating his elbow condition and leaves Boone fewer options when constructing lineups against tough opponents.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s not just about raw numbers—it’s about energy. The Yankees often feed off Judge’s presence in the outfield, where his size and athleticism inspire confidence.

Can the Yankees Adjust Without Judge’s Full Strength?

The Yankees’ offense is built around Judge’s presence, but his impact has always extended beyond the batter’s box.

His defense in right field has saved countless runs over the years, giving New York an edge few teams could match. Now, with that element missing, the Yankees must adapt quickly.

Boone has not ruled out Judge returning to the outfield at some point this regular season. Still, even in the best-case scenario, his throwing strength is expected to remain limited.

For a player whose competitive edge has always come from being “the full package,” this adjustment cuts deep.

One possible adjustment is leaning on athletic defenders like Jose Caballero more frequently, even if it means sacrificing some offensive upside.

Moving Forward Under Imperfect Conditions

It’s not an ideal situation for the Yankees, but this season rarely has been. The team will need to keep grinding, knowing Judge’s health might restrict him to designated hitter duties more often than they’d like.

As October approaches, the Yankees must weigh every risk. Judge’s bat remains irreplaceable, but forcing him into the outfield could jeopardize his long-term health.

For now, New York’s captain will keep swinging, even if he can’t yet unleash that cannon arm fans have come to expect.

