Yankees’ Aaron Judge takes huge step forward in rehab

Apr 14, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees anticipate a boost in their lineup as their reigning MVP and superstar hitter, Aaron Judge, partakes in a five-inning simulated game in Tampa. Manager Aaron Boone disclosed that Judge’s training volume would likely increase in the coming days. Progressing on a day-by-day rehab basis, Judge appears to be on track to return to the field soon.

However, Judge clarified that his injury involves managing pain more than anything else, meaning he will not operate at full capacity for the rest of the season. Nonetheless, even at 75% of his usual performance, Judge remains the Yankees’ most potent offensive weapon. At the time of his departure, he was hitting .291 with a .404 OBP, including 19 homers, 40 RBIs, a 29.6% strikeout rate, a 16.4% walk rate, and a 187 wRC+.

Anticipating Judge’s Return to the Yankees Amid a Challenging Schedule

Following a live batting session against bullpen pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga and base running over the weekend, it’s clear that Judge is making significant strides toward his return. The Yankees eagerly await his comeback as they face a challenging lineup of games ahead.

The Yankees’ upcoming matches include series against the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Houston Astros, following a two-game stint against the New York Mets starting Tuesday night.

Approaching the Trade Deadline

As the August 1 trade deadline approaches, general manager Brian Cashman faces the task of bolstering the Yankees’ roster. While the team has monitored superstar players on the market, like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, it seems unlikely they will dismantle their farm system to acquire such high-profile players.

Instead, the Yankees appear more interested in securing less renowned players like Cody Bellinger. Bellinger represents a candidate for whom Cashman could offer an extension without sacrificing the team’s promising farm system.