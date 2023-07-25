Yankees could overhaul offense by the weekend

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder, Aaron Judge, has been sidelined since June 3 due to torn ligaments in his right big toe. While the recovery process has been slow, he demonstrated promising signs of improvement. On Sunday, he took part in live batting practice against fellow rehabbing player Jonathan Loáisiga, facing 16 pitches and successfully fouling off five.

The Yankees’ Offense Struggles

The Yankees’ offensive performance has been rather lackluster in the absence of their 2022 AL MVP. Yet, with Judge’s imminent return—a matter he indicates is contingent on pain tolerance—the team could experience a much-needed uplift in the coming weekend.

Return of Key Players and a Surge in Offensive Optimism

Alongside Judge, valuable depth contributors Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers are back in the lineup, with Willie Calhoun nearing readiness. After a significant game against the Royals on Sunday, Anthony Rizzo is on a high, and Gleyber Torres is performing well (despite a hip injury worth keeping an eye on). These developments provide a justifiable reason for optimism about the Yankees’ offense.

Trade Deadline Opportunities

The upcoming trade deadline further fuels this optimism. The Yankees have the potential to reinforce their batting lineup before Tuesday, August 1—a move they should seriously consider.

Noteworthy players such as Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, or Nolan Arenado could become available in the near future. Even if the Yankees don’t secure a star player, they should manage to acquire a capable outfielder and potentially an infielder suitable for third base.

A Chance for a Turnaround Season

With Judge and other key players returning, and potential trade deadline acquisitions, there’s hope for the currently 53-47 Yankees to salvage their season. They currently sit at the bottom of the AL East, yet are just 2.5 games behind the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. A late surge could feasibly propel them into October, but they’ll need additional support to initiate that push.