Yankees’ Aaron Judge pin-points 2 changes the team has to make

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman recently addressed the media with noticeable emotion, defending the reasoning behind some of the team’s less successful decisions in recent years. This intensity underscores the front office’s recognition of the importance of this off-season.

Steinbrenner’s Contrasting Approach

In contrast to Cashman’s fiery demeanor, owner Hal Steinbrenner presented a more composed and vague outlook. Steinbrenner shared insights into the team’s focus areas for improvement, based on feedback from Aaron Judge. Judge emphasized the need to prioritize batting average and RBIs, highlighting areas where the team noticeably struggled in the 2023 season.

Statistical Struggles and Judge’s Insights

The Yankees experienced a significant downturn in offensive performance in 2023, recording one of the lowest batting averages in baseball (.227) and ranking 25th in RBIs. This was a stark contrast to their performance in 2022, where they were among the leaders in RBIs. Judge’s observations point to a need for the team to improve their hitting, especially with runners in scoring positions.

In fact, they had the fewest number of at-bats with runners on base, earning just 1,161. They were dead last in hits with 264 and second to last with 395 RBIs. The team collectively hosted a .227 batting average with runners on base and a .310 on-base percentage, both just ahead of the Oakland Athletics.

One potential solution for the Yankees is to trade for a high-caliber player like Juan Soto, who could significantly enhance the team’s batting statistics. However, a balanced approach involving both prospects and established talent is crucial.

Balancing Prospects and Established Talent

The Yankees’ strategy should involve leveraging young talents like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Austin Wells, and Jasson Dominguez, who is expected to be a key player once he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Managing costs effectively while acquiring stars will be essential for the Yankees.

Dominguez’s Recovery and Role

Dominguez, projected as the long-term centerfielder for the Yankees, is currently on the path to recovery and may not be game-ready until mid-2024. His rehabilitation process and potential time in the minor leagues will be crucial for his return to form.

Focusing on Basic Statistics

The Yankees seem to be shifting their focus back to fundamental baseball statistics rather than relying solely on advanced metrics. Judge’s influence in this strategic shift suggests a growing role for him in shaping team dynamics and decision-making.

Overall, the Yankees’ off-season strategy involves a nuanced mix of player insights, advanced analytics, and strategic acquisitions, all aimed at revitalizing the team’s performance and realigning their trajectory toward success.