Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets ejected over ridiculous call

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees secured a 5–3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon, but the win was not without its dramatic moments. Star slugger Aaron Judge, who has had a slow start to the 2024 season, managed to get a hit in each of his first two at-bats.

However, his performance took a turn when he struck out in the following two at-bats and was eventually ejected for disputing a call with the home plate umpire.

In a critical moment during the seventh inning, Judge faced a full count and took a pitch that appeared to be slightly outside. Anticipating a walk, he began heading toward first base, only to be called out on strikes by the umpire. This decision triggered a rare show of anger from Judge, who expressed his displeasure by calling the decision “bullsh*t.”

Here's what it appears Aaron Judge said to Ryan Blankey before getting ejected.



Apparently, players aren't allowed to contest strike calls anymore? https://t.co/3iuajInZ4d pic.twitter.com/RQ8LSNedk5 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 4, 2024

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Ejected For Arguing Balls and Strikes

The umpire responded swiftly to Judge’s outburst, ejecting him from the game. Subsequently, Trent Grisham was brought in to replace Judge in the outfield for the remainder of the match. Despite the tension and Judge’s absence from the field in the later innings, this incident did not hamper the Yankees’ offensive capabilities. They effectively quashed any comeback attempts by the Tigers.

With this win, the Yankees have taken the first two games of the series and are currently just half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East standings.