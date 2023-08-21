Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at prospect promotions

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

At this critical phase, the most strategic move the New York Yankees can pull is elevating their budding prospects to pave the way for the 2024 season and what lies beyond. Persisting with players like Billy McKinney, IKF, and Jake Bauers might not serve the Yankees well in the longer run. Instead, it arguably offers undue prominence to those who might not be first-choice starters.

Manager Boone’s Evolving Perspective

The weight of their recent eighth successive defeat seemed to have shifted Manager Aaron Boone’s usually optimistic demeanor. More than ever, he seems inclined towards the possibility of introducing fresh prospects, thereby refocusing on the future rather than the gloomy present. Boone’s sentiment resonated well when he mentioned, “anything’s on the table right now.”

Spotlight on Everson Pereira

Outfielder Everson Pereira appears to be the obvious choice for promotion. The 22-year-old is currently sporting an impressive .312 average with a .386 OBP and a .551 slugging percentage. His stats also boast eight homers, 33 RBIs, and a commendable 130 wRC+ over 35 games at the Triple-A level. Despite a 27.8% strikeout rate, Pereira’s 8.2% walk rate combined with his ability to adapt to various outfield positions adds to his versatility.

Pereira’s Double-A and Triple-A performances this year scream of his potential. His contact rate is commendable, even with some high strikeout numbers. His recent stats, including six runs in his last two games and an array of hits and homers, underline his readiness for the big league.

A Glimpse into the Financials and the Market

Owner Hal Steinbrenner might tread cautiously this upcoming off-season, given the market’s complexion and the lofty prices some players might demand.

With someone like outfielder Cody Bellinger in the mix, a fierce bidding war is inevitable. To balance such expenses, the Yankees must harness their homegrown prospects. But with rival teams getting maximum value for lesser payroll, Steinbrenner might be eyeing a more conservative financial strategy.

Yankees’ Front Office Revamp in the Cards?

Beyond player acquisitions, the Yankees could potentially revamp their operational structure. Although Brian Cashman’s position seems stable, Manager Aaron Boone’s future is uncertain, and the analytics department might see shifts.

Change is in the air for the Yankees; it’s only the magnitude that’s yet to be determined. In this scenario, closely observing their young talent to identify who can shine in 2024 seems like a step in the right direction.