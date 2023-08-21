Yankees’ star shortstop on team’s demise: ‘Everyone is pretty pissed’

Jun 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after popping out against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves in turbulent waters, with many players expressing frustration over the team’s underwhelming performance. The recent loss to the Boston Red Sox—making it their eighth straight defeat and marking a series sweep—is a testament to their downturn.

Anthony Volpe: Rising Star Amidst the Gloom

Despite the Yankees’ dismal recent track record, shortstop Anthony Volpe has been a beacon of hope, especially in August. His game-tying three-run homer against Boston is just one example.

For the month, he’s posted impressive numbers: a batting average of .263, .338 OBP, .544 SLG, and .882 OPS. Furthermore, he’s knocked out four homers and brought in 14 RBIs. The 22-year-old seems to be finding his rhythm and promises much for the future.

But personal accolades don’t suffice for Volpe. With the team lagging in the AL East and also behind in the Wild Card race, all he really desires is to see the team win. As Volpe puts it, “I don’t think anyone is OK or anything close to that with how we’ve been playing and the results. Regardless of if anyone’s been through it before, I feel like everyone is pretty pissed.”

Manager Boone’s Take on the Challenge

Aaron Boone, the Yankees’ manager, acknowledges the steep road ahead, especially considering their slim 0.5% chance of entering the playoffs. But he remains hopeful. Boone’s perspective is: “We’ve got to be unbelievable the rest of the way. It’s about coming and trying to win a game Tuesday. Then all of a sudden, you start stacking, and then an amazing thing happens. But we’re so far removed from that right now. We’ve got to get a win first.”

Diving Deeper into Volpe’s Seasonal Stats

For the entire season, Volpe has a batting average of .217 with a .293 OBP. His contribution also extends to 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and more. With a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate, he showcases potential to achieve a 30-30 record in the future, potentially hitting 30 homers and notching up 30 stolen bases.

Volpe’s Defensive Prowess

Defensively, Volpe has been commendable post the All-Star break, clocking in 1,038 total innings with a .975 fielding percentage and 11 errors. His record of 12 defensive runs saved and two outs above average ranks amongst the best defensive metrics for a shortstop in Yankees history. Contrary to many opinions pushing for his shift to second base, these numbers suggest he’s perfectly suited for his current role.

The Yankees are Searching for Silver Linings

One can’t overlook the sparks of brilliance amidst the Yankees’ struggles. Volpe’s four homers this month are a case in point. But for a team with a $290 million payroll, individual successes won’t suffice. It’s about leveraging that strength and pushing for a postseason spot.

As stormy skies loom over the Yankees, significant changes might be on the horizon, with owner Hal Steinbrenner holding the cards.