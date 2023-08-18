Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential prospect promotions

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads, and the path forward seems clear: gear up for the 2024 season and beyond. While the likes of Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge might inspire with words of hope, the stark reality is the team’s dwindling chances in the Wild Card standings. It’s high time to put faith in the budding prospects and decode the blueprint for the forthcoming seasons.

A Reality Check

However bright the glimmer of optimism, one can’t ignore the recent drubbing at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. This event is an unmistakable testament to the Yankees’ struggle against formidable teams. Embracing reality, pivoting to a long-term vision, and moving away from immediate yet fleeting gains should be the order of the day.

Prospects on the Horizon: Pereira and Wells

Before the showdown against the Boston Red Sox, Boone found himself fielding questions about potential call-ups. Outfielder Everson Pereira and catcher Austin Wells topped that list.

Pereira, a young outfielder, has been the talk of the town. After an impressive stint with Double-A Somerset, where he averaged .291 with a .362 OBP, his promotion to Scranton saw him partake in 32 games, boasting a .308 average and a .361 OBP. These figures, coupled with his defensive prowess, make him a strong contender for a starting berth come 2024.

Yet, the Yankees’ current approach toward nurturing homegrown talent is baffling. The promotion of Anthony Volpe, despite his initial struggles, contrasts starkly with their apparent hesitation around Pereira, who might offer an immediate boost, especially when compared to players like Billy McKinney, whose future with the Yankees seems uncertain.

Austin Wells, meanwhile, emerges as a potential game-changer behind the plate. Ben Rortvedt’s lackluster performance this season makes the case for Wells even stronger. With a commendable .253 average and a .344 OBP in Triple-A, coupled with his consistent plate discipline, Wells stands out as a prime candidate for promotion.

Are the Yankees Ready to Open the Door?

While Boone acknowledges the strides made by both Pereira and Wells, suggesting they’re “knocking on the door:

“Those guys are obviously knocking on the door. Everson’s case, on the (40 man) roster, Austin not. Those are guys that are pushing their way into the conversation. We’ll see where we are as we continue to move forward.”

There’s a palpable hesitance in integrating them into the major league fold immediately. This raises questions about the Yankees’ current strategy and their commitment to laying down a robust foundation for future seasons.