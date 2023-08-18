The Yankees could use manager as scapegoat after 2023 season

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a year of tumultuous turns for manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. As of Friday, their record stands at a troubling 60-61. It’s the gloomiest they’ve looked since September 5, 1995, with their chances of entering the playoffs plummeting to a mere 2.3%, given only 41 games remain, as projected by FanGraphs.

Dissatisfied Voices Rise

The echoes of discontent from the Yankees’ fanbase are hard to ignore. They’re clamoring for change, whether that involves reshuffling the front office or bringing in a new managerial head. The season commenced with General Manager Brian Cashman cementing a four-year extension to his tenure. ESPN’s Buster Olney, however, alludes that this might put Boone’s position in a more precarious situation than Cashman’s.

“I know that [Cashman] has high regard for Aaron Boone, I know that Hal Steinbrenner has high regard for Aaron Boone, but the fanbase in New York is going to be looking for signs of change,” Olney said on The Brady Frakas Show. “Is this going to be a situation where Hal Steinbrenner is effectively going to throw meat to the mob and say ‘we hear you and we’re going to change managers?’”

Boone’s Historical Success

Boone’s leadership hasn’t been without its gleaming moments since his tenure began in 2018. A record of 487-342 and consistent postseason appearances, inclusive of two division titles and twin ALCS appearances, shine on his resume. Yet, the allure of the fall classic remains elusive under his watch.

A glaring 14-year World Series void shadows the Yankees, an organization that has historically been synonymous with success. Given the structural hiccups of this year’s roster, speculations are rife that Boone might bear the brunt if the season further skews off track.

The Weight of Recent Decisions by the Yankees

Blunders like the Josh Donaldson and Frankie Montas trades under Cashman’s purview have considerably set the team back. The Yankees’ inaction during this year’s trade window, despite apparent challenges, was perceived by many as a shortfall in urgency. Consequently, Boone finds himself under the harsh glare, grappling with the cascading ramifications.

A Managerial Change: The Right Move?

Ejecting Boone from his role would undoubtedly be a seismic shift. But how would it pan out? Would the team’s fortunes really take a turn if the executive ensemble remains unaltered?

The formula for a championship win demands a harmonious blend of a potent lineup backed by robust pitching. While the Yankees flaunt their pitching prowess, their offense has been lackluster for a significant chunk of this season, drastically falling short of anticipations.

In essence, a managerial switch with an unchanged roster might not inject the anticipated dynamism. The inherent challenges of a team’s collective underperformance often lie beyond a manager’s sphere of influence.

Instead, a roster revamp could be the answer, focusing on crafting a youthful, agile ensemble around the luminary Aaron Judge.

The Path Ahead

Boone’s fate with the Yankees might hinge on the trajectory the remainder of the season takes. Their current state might be reminiscent of hitting rock bottom, but a turnaround isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. With just one significant upswing, they could once again bask in the limelight. The concluding games might indeed shape Boone’s destiny with the team.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_