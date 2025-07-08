Yankees’ Aaron Boone drops crazy DJ LeMahieu update

The New York Yankees made a much-needed defensive switch, but it’s what didn’t happen that’s raising eyebrows across the Bronx.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has officially taken over at second base—finally playing a position that highlights his elite range and raw athleticism.

Chisholm’s tools have long screamed “middle infielder,” and moving him back to second feels like fitting a lightning bolt into a socket.

An Unpleasant Surprise

The surprise, though, came when Tuesday’s lineup dropped—and DJ LeMahieu’s name was missing entirely from third base.

Instead, Oswald Peraza was penciled in at the hot corner, a choice that caught fans and analysts off guard in equal measure.

Manager Aaron Boone offered a vague explanation, telling reporters, “Physically, it’s a challenge” for LeMahieu to play third now and that there are no plans of doing so.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to be the everyday 2B, Aaron Boone said. Oswald Peraza is at 3B tonight “and we’ll see.”



Boone said there are no plans to play DJ LeMahieu at 3B. Said “physically it’s a challenge” for him at this point. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 8, 2025

But the logic doesn’t quite land. Corner infield spots are generally less physically demanding than second base or shortstop.

Unless there’s an undisclosed injury to LeMahieu’s throwing arm, the Yankees’ reasoning sounds more like deflection than detail.

The veteran infielder has battled various injuries the past two seasons, particularly foot and toe issues that slowed his mobility.

Still, none of those would typically affect his ability to make routine throws from third base.

Peraza Shouldn’t Be A Starting Option

Meanwhile, Peraza is a former top prospect who’s yet to prove he can hit consistently enough to stick at the major-league level.

He has shown flashes of slick defense, but his bat remains a major question mark—especially in a playoff push.

By starting Peraza over LeMahieu, the Yankees are effectively accepting an offensive downgrade at a key corner infield spot.

That might make sense if the team were prioritizing development or rebuilding—but this club is very much in win-now mode.

So why take the more proven bat and bench it for a glove-first, light-hitting option when every game matters in July?

The answer is a mystery, and Boone wasn’t clear on the reasons behind his decision.

This gamble carries risk. Lineup depth has already been an issue for the Yankees.

Inserting another weak bat—one with minimal power and little on-base skill—could make rallies harder to sustain.

LeMahieu was a cornerstone for the Yankees in 2019-20, though his offensive production has dipped the past few seasons.

He’s no longer the Silver Slugger machine he once was, but his floor as a hitter remains well above Peraza’s current ceiling.

Boone’s “we’ll see” comment about Peraza suggests nothing is set in stone, but it feels like there is something more to this story.

The Yankees don’t have time to burn innings waiting for Peraza to figure things out. Not in this division. Not in this year.

Yankees Fans Need Clarity

Chisholm’s move to second base makes total sense—it’s a long-overdue fit that could unlock the best version of his game.

But LeMahieu’s mysterious benching creates more questions than answers, and so far, Boone’s reasoning hasn’t cleared the fog.

It’s as if the Yankees are moving chess pieces with missing information—like playing blindfolded in a game they can’t afford to lose.

And if that’s the case, it’s fair to ask whether the front office fully understands what’s at stake or who’s ready for the spotlight.

The Bronx faithful will cheer Jazz’s energy and swagger at second, but they also want a lineup that can carry its weight nightly.

